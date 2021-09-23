Vaccine sweepstakes winners

PARKERSBURG — Gov. Jim Justice and Babydog presented prizes in the “Do it for Babydog: Round 2” Vaccination Sweepstakes on Thursday, including a new fishing boat to a Wood County man and college scholarships. Also, two Mason County residents were listed as prize winners on Thursday.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, Bruce Kesterson of Davisville – a bus driver with the Mid-Ohio Valley Transit Authority – was presented the keys to a Tracker Pro Team 195 TXW Bass Boat, complete with a GPS fish tracker, FourStroke Mercury 150L Pro XS motor, and an accompanying trailer.

The Governor made the announcement at Point Park in Parkersburg on the banks of the Ohio River.

“Officers with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources’ Law Enforcement division, who patrol our state’s waterways and carry on a continuing program of Boating Safety Education, were on hand to assist Kesterson and his wife into their new boat and to provide guidance on operating it,” according to the news release.

Earlier in the day, Gov. Justice also surprised Maggie Hill, a student at John Adams Middle School in Kanawha County, and Chazz Grady, a student at Poca High School in Putnam County, naming each of them as winners of a full four-year scholarship to any public college or university in the state, including room and board, tuition, and books; a prize valued at over $100,000.

Benjamin Currence of Buckhannon, Samuel Smith of Charleston, and Danielle Stephenson of Charles Town were also drawn as scholarship winners this week.

Also Thursday, Gov. Justice made a “surprise call” into Charleston radio station Electric 102.7 to announce that on-air personality Alison Mosby (Ali Jaye) had won 2021-22 season passes for two to a ski resort in West Virginia through the sweepstakes.

As of press time on Thursday, a list of prize winners included:

Full Ride College Scholarship Winners — Benjamin Currence, Buckhannon; Chazz Grady, St. Albans; Maggie Hill, Charleston; Samuel Smith, Charleston ; Danielle Stephenson, Charles Town;

Luxury High-End Sports Car Winner — To be announced.

Custom Fishing Boat / Pontoon Boat Winner — Bruce Kesterson, Davisville.

$150,000 Dream Wedding Winner — Mathew Furbee, Fairmont.

Free Gas for 10 Years Winners — Patrick Dye, Big Bend; winner to be announced.

Premium ATV / Side-by-Side Winners — Natalie Morgan, New Haven ; winner to be announced.

Top-of-the-line Zero Turn Lawn Mower Winners — Jodi Campbell, Belle; Carli Withrow, Scott Depot.

WVU Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners — Kim Athey, Kearneysville; Genia Byus, Point Pleasant; Larry Hylton, Fairmont.

Marshall Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners — Aaron Ferrari, Clendenin; Robin Skeens, West Hamlin ; Robert Springer, Moundsville.

Ski Resort Season Passes Winners — Harold Arbaugh, Ansted; Kimberly Davidson, Bridgeport; Bernard Farrell, Newburg; Alison Mosby, Charleston; Rose Preston, Secondcreek.

Vaccinated West Virginians only have two more chances to win in Round 2 of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.

All West Virginians who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register at DoitforBabydog.wv.gov for an opportunity to join the list of winners.

Those who previously registered for Round 1 of the vaccination sweepstakes are required to register again to be eligible for Round 2*

Online registration to be eligible to win in the next prize drawing will remain open until Sunday, Sept. 26, at 11:59 p.m. EDT. Winners will be announced next Thursday, Sept. 30.

Additional prize drawings will be held weekly, with winners being announced each Thursday through Oct. 7.

Free COVID-19 vaccinations are currently available to all West Virginians ages 12 and older.

All West Virginians interested in being vaccinated are encouraged to visit Vaccinate.wv.gov or call the West Virginia Vaccine Info Line: 1-833-734-0965. The info line is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Information provided by the office of Gov. Jim Justice.

Pictured in Parkersburg is Gov. Jim Justice and Babydog, along with Bruce Kesterson of Davisville, who was presented the keys to a Tracker Pro Team 195 TXW Bass Boat, complete with a GPS fish tracker, FourStroke Mercury 150L Pro XS motor, and an accompanying trailer. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/09/web1_9.24-Jim.jpg Pictured in Parkersburg is Gov. Jim Justice and Babydog, along with Bruce Kesterson of Davisville, who was presented the keys to a Tracker Pro Team 195 TXW Bass Boat, complete with a GPS fish tracker, FourStroke Mercury 150L Pro XS motor, and an accompanying trailer. Office of Gov. Jim Justice | Courtesy

