Two COVID-19 deaths, 99 new cases reported… Latest stats from Mason, Gallia, Meigs

OHIO VALLEY — Two additional deaths associated with COVID-19 were reported in Mason County, as well as an additional 99 new cases of COVID-19 in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Thursday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 25 additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 35 new COVID-19 cases, also on Thursday.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported two deaths associated with COVID-19 on Thursday. One individual was in the 61-70 year age range and the other was in the 71+ age range. DHHR also reported an additional 39 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Thursday, there have been 3,498 total cases (25 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 212 hospitalizations and 56 deaths. Of the 3,498 cases, 2,935 (19 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 635 cases (6 new), 5 hospitalizations

20-29 —567 cases (2 new), 9 hospitalizations

30-39 — 477 cases (5 new), 9 hospitalizations

40-49 — 519 cases (7 new), 20 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 478 cases (2 new), 32 hospitalizations, 5 deaths

60-69 — 390 cases (2 new), 35 hospitalizations, 9 deaths

70-79 — 258 cases (1 new), 55 hospitalizations, 14 deaths

80-plus — 174 cases, 47 hospitalizations, 25 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 12,001 (40.14 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 10,941 (36.59 percent of the population).

The Gallipolis City School District reported one additional case of COVID-19 at Rio Grande Elementary on Thursday.

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Thursday, there have been 2,174 total cases (35 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 102 hospitalizations and 42 deaths. Of the 2,174 cases, 1,704 (21 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 383 cases (20 new), 2 hospitalization

20-29 — 319 cases (3 new), 2 hospitalizations

30-39 — 289 cases (4 new), 7 hospitalizations

40-49 — 302 cases (2 new), 10 hospitalizations

50-59 — 294 cases (1 new), 13 hospitalizations, 1 death

60-69 — 272 cases (2 new), 26 hospitalizations, 7 deaths

70-79 — 195 cases (1 new), 23 hospitalizations, 13 deaths

80-plus — 120 cases (2 new), 19 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 9,034 (39.44 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 8,056 (35.17 percent of the population).

On Thursday, schools in Meigs County reported the following cases (totals include staff and students):

Meigs Local: 17 active cases;

Eastern Local: 29 active cases; 21 recovered cases;

Southern Local: 7 active cases; 27 recovered cases.

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Thursday from DHHR, there have been 3,105 cases (39 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (2,895 confirmed cases, 210 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 47 deaths (2 new). DHHR reports there are currently 208 active cases in Mason County.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 48 confirmed cases, 2 probable case

5-11 — 111 confirmed cases (6 new), 12 probable cases (1 fewer)

12-15 — 168 confirmed cases (6 new), 17 probable cases (1 new)

16-20 — 224 confirmed cases (6 new), 14 probable cases (1 new)

21-25 — 227 confirmed cases (6 new), 13 probable cases

26-30 — 264 confirmed cases, 18 probable cases

31-40 — 450 confirmed cases, 34 probable cases (1 new)

41-50 — 421 confirmed cases (10 new), 30 probable cases (1 new), 1 death

51-60 — 402 confirmed cases (1 new), 34 probable cases (1 fewer), 3 deaths

61-70 — 308 confirmed cases, 15 probable cases, 10 deaths (1 new)

71+ — 272 confirmed cases (3 new), 21 probable cases (1 fewer), 33 deaths (1 new)

A total of 10,283 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 38.8 percent of the population, according to DHHR. There have been a total of 18,330 doses administered in Mason County.

Mason County is currently red on the West Virginia County Alert System.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Thursday from ODH, there have been 6,882 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 6,562), 346 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 238), 31 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 21) and zero new deaths (21-day average of 35) with 21,596 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 6,262,492 (53.58 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 5,805,567 (49.67 percent of the population).

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Thursday from DHHR, there have been 228,983 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,477 reported since Wednesday. There have been a total of 3,492 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 25 since Wednesday. There are 15,177 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 11.09 percent and a cumulative positivity rate of 5.75 percent.

Statewide, 992,260 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (55.4 percent of the population). A total of 48.6 percent of the population, 870,461 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

