Volunteers needed for Krodel work

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Rivers to Ridges Heritage Trail is welcoming volunteers to help update and restore picnic shelters at Krodel Park at 9 a.m. this Saturday.

The Rivers to Ridges Heritage Trail, formerly Kanawha Gateway Heritage Area, is a nonprofit organization founded in 2006 between Mason and Putnam County commissions and the Greater Kanawha Resource Conservation and development Area, Inc. to support projects that encourage “heritage education and tourism” throughout the lower Kanawha River Valley.

Director of Main Street Point Pleasant Chris Rizer, said the organization has been awarded grants from Toyota and the Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation to fund the repairing and updates to four small picnic shelters at Krodel Park.

Lowell Wilks, manager of Rivers to Ridges Heritage Trail, has prepared the shelters by removing the previous roofing and disposing of materials, readying everything for volunteers.

Along with replacing the shelter roofs, volunteers will be painting the shelters and potentially power-washing the picnic tables, Rizer said.

Organizers are encouraging anyone who would like to volunteer and anyone handy with a brush or drill to come out.

Lunch will be provided to all volunteers. To ensure there is enough food, volunteers are asked to call the Mason County Convention and Visitors Bureau prior to Saturday at 304-675-6788.

