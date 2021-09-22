Christmas bulbs celebrate Gallia’s past

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The Gallia County Historical Society recently announced its 2021 Landmark and Heritage Christmas bulbs series.

The Christmas bulbs are the historical society’s annual fundraiser which is a glass ornament that features well known and loved places around the Gallia County area.

“Every year for the last 34 years, we have been selling a Christmas ornament called the Landmark Series,” said Cheryl Enyart, managing director, Gallia County Historical Society. “What they are are landmarks people will remember.”

This year’s Landmark Series features the “Old Bob Evans Steakhouse and Drive-in” that Bob Evans ran in Gallipolis after World War II and ran from 1946 to 1978. This was Bob Evans’ first restaurant.

“The bulb represents… the existence of Bob Evans Steakhouse and Drive-in,” Enyart said. “The bulb has on it a picture of their very iconic, very well-known steakhouse sign, which was right out on the edge of the property.”

In addition, the Historical Society offers its Heritage Series ornament which started four years ago.

“We started a second bulb… because we wanted to kind of honor certain things,” Enyart said. “The first year, the bulb was in tribute to the man who played Santa Claus. And then from there on, we decided to find things that the younger people call landmarks.”

Enyart explained when folks return to the area, they often want to visit the “iconic” places they remember.

This year’s Heritage Series bulb features the Kanauga Drive-in theater that operated in Gallipolis from 1950 to 2008.

“The picture on that bulb, you can see the drive-in, the huge tall screen from the front side and the sign that said the Kanauga Drive-in,” Enyart said.

This year’s bulbs features were inspired by memories of those from the Facebook discussion group, “You know you’re from Gallipolis,” Enyart said.

“People got to talking about the Kanauga Drive-in and then they later talked about cruising around Bob Evans Drive-in,” Enyart said. “Anybody that was anybody was in the car cruising around the drive-in. So, that’s the reason I picked those two, it was a very pertinent thing to do.”

Each limited edition Christmas bulb is $21.45, which includes tax. Those wishing to purchase a bulb can stop by the Gallia County Historical Society on Second Avenue in Gallipolis. The office is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For those out-of-town wishing to purchase a bulb, Enyart said she can ship the bulbs. Those wishing to have an ornament shipped can find a form on the Historical Society’s Facebook page or call her during office hours.

Enyart does warn that these bulbs are limited edition, so once they are gone, they are gone.

The 34th Landmark Series Christmas bulb features the old Bob Evans Steakhouse and Drive-in that operated in Gallipolis, Ohio from 1946 to 1978. The fourth Heritage Series Christmas bulb features the Kanauga Drive-in theater that operated in Gallipolis, Ohio from 1950 to 2008.

