Sheriff’s Office investigating reported shooting incident, death

WALNUT TWP. — On Tuesday afternoon, Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin released a statement in regards to a reported shooting incident which allegedly occurred on Tuesday, Sept. 21, in the 1000-block of Flagsprings Road in Walnut Township.

According to a news release from Sheriff Champlin, at approximately 1:04 p.m., the Gallia County 911 Center received a call of a reported shooting which allegedly occurred on the roadway on Flagsprings Road.

“Deputies and Investigators arrived at the scene and found one individual who had succumbed to the injuries of what appears to be a gunshot wound. One individual has been detained as a part of this ongoing investigation and at the current time, the names of the individuals involved are not being released. Further information will be made available at the appropriate time,” stated Sheriff Champlin.

“Based on our investigation we have determined that there is no threat to the community as a result of this incident,” Sheriff Champlin further stated.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/09/web1_thumbnail_IMG_1753-1.jpg