Wahama Athletic HOF… Inductees to be recognized Friday

MASON — The Wahama Athletic Hall of Fame will welcome three inductees during a halftime ceremony Friday evening at the home football game against Tolsia.

Larry “Jay” Hesson, Chris Noble, and William Zuspan, II will become the newest hall of fame members, according to Charles Yonker, hall of fame committee president.

While the inductees are normally recognized during a football game on a Friday night, and presented plaques the following night at a banquet, Yonker said the banquet will be cancelled this year due to COVID-19. The plaques will be given to the recipients during the football game, and will later be displayed in the gymnasium hallway.

Hesson is a 1981 graduate of the Bend Area school and earned seven varsity letters in football and baseball. In 1981, he led WHS baseball in batting average, hitting .438 with 28 RBIs, five doubles, five triples, and four homeruns. As a four-year starter in baseball, he had a career average of .358 with 74 RBIs, 23 doubles and seven homeruns. Hesson was named Class AA First Team All-State Catcher in 1980, and Class AA Second Team All-State Catcher in 1981.

He was a three-year letterman in football, and went on to participate in baseball at West Virginia State University from 1982 to 1984. Hesson holds a Bachelors Degree from West Virginia State.

Noble graduated from Wahama in 1989 and earned five varsity letters in football and basketball. He led Wahama football in tackles in 1987 and was named Second Team LKC and Special Honorable Mention All-State Linebacker. In 1988, he again led the school in tackles, and was named to the First Team LKC and First Team All-State as a linebacker. He was a member of the Marshall University Football Team from 1989 to 1991, earning two letters.

Noble’s most recent accomplishment is being the current Wahama Varsity Softball Coach, where he led the Falcons to regionals in 2019 and an undefeated and state championship season in 2021. He also coached junior high basketball for four years, and junior high softball for three years. Noble is employed at the AEP/Mountaineer Plant.

Zuspan is a 2010 graduate of Wahama and earned 11 letters in baseball, basketball and football. He ranks first in single season passing yards in football with 1,303 in 2006, and second in career passing with 2,794. A four-year starter at shortstop and pitcher for WHS baseball, he had a .389 career average with 100 career hits, 145 career innings pitched with a 15-11 record, five saves, 159 Ks, and 4.4 ERA. Zuspan was named Second Team All-State in baseball his junior and senior years, and Second Team All-State Captain in football his junior year.

He played baseball at Concord University for three years from 2011 to 2013. He had 55 appearances, 96.2 IP, 8-5 record, nine saves, 63 Ks, and 5.4 ERA. He was fourth all time in career appearances with 55 at Concord and first in single season saves with six. A starter and winning pitcher in 2011 NCAA Division II Regional with 7 1/3 IP, 6 Ks, 3 ER, he played for Concord’s first ever NCAA Tournament win. He was a member of two WVIAC Championship teams while at Concord, and is an upstanding citizen and contributor to his community.

Information provided by the Wahama Athletic Hall of Fame Committee.

Inductees to be recognized Friday

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

