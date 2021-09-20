166 additional cases reported over the weekend

OHIO VALLEY — An additional 166 new cases from over the weekend were reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Monday.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported an additional 49 cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 55 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 62 new COVID-19 cases, also on Monday.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Monday, there have been 3,415 total cases (55 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 209 hospitalizations (10 new) and 54 deaths. Of the 3,415 cases, 2,874 (62 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 612 cases (14 new), 5 hospitalizations

20-29 —558 cases (10 new), 9 hospitalizations

30-39 — 466 cases (10 new), 9 hospitalizations (1 new)

40-49 — 500 cases (8 new), 20 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 467 cases (7 new), 31 hospitalizations (4 new), 5 deaths

60-69 — 384 cases (4 new), 35 hospitalizations (2 new), 8 deaths

70-79 — 256 cases (2 new), 53 hospitalizations (1 new), 13 deaths

80-plus — 172 cases, 47 hospitalizations (2 new), 25 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 11,947 (39.96 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 10,880 (36.39 percent of the population).

The Gallipolis City School District reported the following additional cases of COVID-19 on Monday (includes student and staff cases): one at Gallia Academy High School; two at Gallia Academy Middle School; one at Rio Grande Elementary and one at Washington Elementary.

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Friday, there have been 2,082total cases (62 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 99 hospitalizations and 42 deaths. Of the 2,082 cases, 1,645 (22 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 344 cases (21 new), 2 hospitalization

20-29 — 309 cases (13 new), 2 hospitalizations

30-39 — 272 cases (15 new), 7 hospitalizations

40-49 — 294 cases (3 new), 9 hospitalizations

50-59 — 287 cases (2 new), 12 hospitalizations, 1 death

60-69 — 266 cases (7 new), 25 hospitalizations, 7 deaths

70-79 — 193 cases (1 new), 23 hospitalizations, 13 deaths

80-plus — 117 cases, 19 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 8,918 (38.93 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 7,970 (34.79 percent of the population).

On Monday, schools in Meigs County reported the following cases (totals include staff and students):

Meigs Local: 26 active cases;

Eastern Local: 13 active cases; 19 recovered cases;

Southern Local: 8 active cases; 24 recovered cases.

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Monday from DHHR, there have been 3,010 cases of COVID-19, in Mason County (2,797 confirmed cases, 213 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 45 deaths. Of those, 49 cases were newly reported on Monday. DHHR reports there are currently 303 active cases in Mason County.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 46 confirmed cases (2 new), 2 probable case

5-11 — 103 confirmed cases (3 new), 14 probable cases

12-15 — 151 confirmed cases (5 new), 18 probable cases

16-20 — 211 confirmed cases (4 new), 15 probable cases (1 fewer)

21-25 — 216 confirmed cases (5 new), 13 probable cases

26-30 — 259 confirmed cases (5 new), 18 probable cases

31-40 — 442 confirmed cases (7 new), 34 probable cases (3 fewer)

41-50 — 405 confirmed cases (9 new), 29 probable cases (3 fewer), 1 death

51-60 — 388 confirmed cases (9 new), 33 probable cases, 3 deaths

61-70 — 308 confirmed cases (1 new), 16 probable cases, 8 deaths

71+ — 268 confirmed cases (5 new), 21 probable cases (1 new), 31 deaths

A total of 10,236 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 38.6 percent of the population, according to DHHR. There have been a total of 18,232 doses administered in Mason County.

Mason County is currently red on the West Virginia County Alert System.

On Monday, the Mason County Schools’ COVID-19 Dashboard reported the following active cases and quarantines (includes both staff and students in totals):

Ashton — 11 active cases, 16 quarantines;

Beale — 1 active case, 4 quarantines;

Hannan Jr/Sr High — 5 active cases, 11 quarantines;

Leon Elementary — 1 quarantine;

New Haven — 1 active cases; 17 quarantines;

Point Pleasant Intermediate — 8 active cases; 15 quarantines;

PPJ/SHS — 16 active cases, 19 quarantines;

Point Pleasant Primary — 3 quarantines;

Roosevelt — 5 quarantines;

Mason County School for Success — 2 active cases, 1 quarantine;

Wahama — 1 active cases; 11 quarantines;

Total — 45 active cases, 103 quarantines.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Monday from ODH, there have been 4,899 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 6,529), 214 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 226), 24 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 20) and zero new deaths (21-day average of 32) with 21,471 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 6,239,594 (53.38 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 5,780,413 (49.45 percent of the population).

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Monday from DHHR, there have been 224,435 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,318 reported since Sunday. There have been a total of 3,424 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 54 since Sunday. There are 21,490 currently active cases in the state, down from 29,744 on Friday, with a daily positivity rate of 10.40 percent and a cumulative positivity rate of 5.69 percent.

Statewide, 1,157,896 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (64.6 percent of the population). A total of 52.2 percent of the population, 935,803 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

Latest from Meigs, Mason, Gallia

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

