Keeping history alive

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The 158th Gallia County Emancipation Proclamation Celebration was held this past weekend at the Gallia County Jr. Fairgrounds.

The event was a two-day celebration of the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, which declared the freedom of all people held in slavery.

The county has previously been recognized as the longest, continuous event in the country which recognizes the historic piece of legislation. For organizers, it’s also an opportunity to keep history alive.

“I think that a lot of times people tend to forget,” said Andrew Gilmore, Emancipation Committee president. “After so many years of not celebrating our freedom, not celebrating the fact that once we were enslaved people and by Abraham Lincoln’s signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, it freed us to the point that when we started in 1863 there was a celebration.”

Gilmore said it is an honor to continue this celebratory tradition.

More on this weekend’s Emancipation Proclamation Celebration in an upcoming edition.

Emancipation Celebration Weekend

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (740) 444-4303 ext 2555.

