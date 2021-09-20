Supporting Mason’s splash pad project

MASON — A splash pad in the Town of Mason is coming closer to fruition following a donation at the most recent council meeting.

Present were Mayor Kristopher Clark, Recorder Mindy Kearns, and council members Sarah Stover, Jill Nelson, Steve Ohlinger, and Bob Reed. Absent was Councilman Barry Taylor.

Mark Porter of Mark Porter Auto Group attended to announce a $1,000 donation to the splash pad committee. Accepting were Mayor Clark and Michelle Pearson, a committee member.

The splash pad is planned on the grounds of the Mason Library on Brown Street. Approximately half the cost has been raised by the committee. Once completed, the splash pad will be turned over to the town for ownership and maintenance.

Also during the meeting, Clark announced he is seeking volunteers for two committees – a town beautification committee and one for community events. Those interested in serving on either can call the town hall at 304-773-5200.

In other action, the council:

Approved building permits for Sharon Kearns for a porch extension and ramp, and Crystal Gill for roof repair;

Agreed to get additional estimates for a new phone system for the town hall after receiving one from Frontier for $7,573;

Heard a report from the mayor that Paramount Surveying will be surveying for the reopening of a section of Fifth Street;

Increased the water/sewer operator wage to $20.50 per hour;

Agreed to seek health insurance plans for employees that will include family coverage;

Heard concerns from residents Kaytlin Shank, Larry Daniel, Tara Shilt, Olive Burchett and Alan Shilt;

Heard a report from the mayor that the LED streetlights for Second Street have been delivered and will be installed soon; and,

Changed the next meeting to Sept. 30 at 6:30 p.m., as the regular meeting date of Oct. 7 is the Wahama Homecoming parade.

Mark Porter, center, owner of Mark Porter Auto Group, presented the Town of Mason and Mason Splash Pad Committee with a donation of $1,000 during the most recent council meeting. Also pictured are Mayor Kristopher Clark, left, and Michelle Pearson of the splash pad committee. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/09/web1_9.21-Mason.jpg Mark Porter, center, owner of Mark Porter Auto Group, presented the Town of Mason and Mason Splash Pad Committee with a donation of $1,000 during the most recent council meeting. Also pictured are Mayor Kristopher Clark, left, and Michelle Pearson of the splash pad committee. Courtesy of the Town of Mason

Porter donation accepted