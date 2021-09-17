Moose to host Medicare seminar Monday

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Moose Lodge #731 is hosting a Medicare seminar, Monday, Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. to help answer questions on the 2022 benefit year.

Each year Medicare has changes in policy, programs and benefits. This seminar is to help inform citizens of these changes, as well as answer any questions about Medicare.

The seminar is scheduled now to help answer questions ahead of the enrollment period, which runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.

Both Medicare and social security specialists will be in attendance, as well as a pharmacist.

Specialists will discuss supplemental plans and various Medicare options and changes available.

Recently there have been cost savings programs for patients with diabetes, patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and veterans added to the Medicare program — most of which offer savings on prescriptions or health benefits according to a recent press release on the meeting.

During the seminar, there will be applications available for in-home individual reviews to help with decision making for the 2022 year.

The seminar is informational only and is being offered at no cost or obligation. It is open to the public.