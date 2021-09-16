Governor: Record hospitalizations continue

CHARLESTON — Earlier this week during a press briefing, Gov. Jim Justice reported that West Virginia has once again set a new record number of COVID-related hospitalizations for the entire pandemic, with 893 individuals currently in hospitals across the state.

According to Wednesday’s news release from the governor’s office, the number of West Virginians in ICUs, as of Wednesday, had once again set a new record high of 275 patients. The number of West Virginians on ventilators was up to 160 patients; just three shy of the all-time record in this category as well.

“We know that, for the most part, we’re dealing with a disease that is attacking the unvaccinated,” Gov. Justice said. “If you’re still unvaccinated, you need to make a great decision right now and get yourself vaccinated.”

Approximately 84% of West Virginians who are hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated and over 90% of those in ICUs with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

On Wednesday, Gov. Justice took time to illustrate just how overwhelming of a majority these numbers are, showing a pair of infographics visualizing what these percentages look like.

“You can see, there’s no getting away from it. It’s all around everywhere,” Gov. Justice said. “The only way you’re really going to stand a great chance to get away from it is to be vaccinated.”

“More and more people are dying every day,” Gov. Justice continued. “More and more, there is a need for you to get vaccinated to save your life and the lives of your loved ones around you.”

The statewide death toll from COVID-19 reached 3,296 on Wednesday, with 58 more deaths being reported since the Governor’s previous briefing just two days ago, including 14 such deaths reported yesterday as a result of the DHHR’s data reconciliation with official death certificates.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia has now reached 27,674; up from 27,607 as of the Governor’s previous briefing on Monday.

Meanwhile, the County Alert System map now shows that 52 of the state’s 55 counties are now in either the highest-risk Red category or one step below in the Orange category.

On Thursday, the governor presented prizes to those who had registered for the “Do it for Babydog: Round 2” Vaccination Sweepstakes.

Lewis Wood of Hico was named as the winner of free gas for 10 years. According to Thursday news release from the governor’s office, Wood urged all West Virginians to get vaccinated. He told Gov. Justice today that he survived a severe case of COVID-19, spending 18 days in the hospital, including seven days on a ventilator.

A full listing of this week’s winners is as follows:

Full Ride College Scholarship Winners — Waylon Gilkeson, Rupert; Brenden McCutcheon, Morgantown; Katelyn Roberts, Spurlockville; Caden Staggers, Keyser.

Luxury High-End Sports Car Winner — Aron Sattler, Mount Nebo.

Custom Fishing Boat / Pontoon Boat Winner — Hazen Powell, Morgantown.

$150,000 Dream Wedding Winner — Nikki Sites, Petersburg.

Free Gas for 10 Years Winners — Nathan Flesher, Grafton; Lewis Wood, Hico

Premium ATV / Side-by-Side Winners — Bryan Hall, Vienna; Shannon Ridgeway, Delray.

Top-of-the-line Zero Turn Lawn Mower Winners — Shawn Matthews, Maidsville; Virginia Perry, Isaban.

WVU Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners — Carolyn McCafferty, Moundsville; Carl Miller, Mannington; Stephen Schoenberger, Morgantown

Marshall Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners — LeAnne Call, Hurricane; Margaret Lesser, Elkins; Jimmy Tincher, Huntington.

Ski Resort Season Passes Winners —Mark Burton, Sutton; Shirley Carter, Ronceverte; Thomas Guire, Mabie; Michael Velin, Morgantown; Wesley Weese, Elkview.

Information provided by the office of Gov. Jim Justice.

This week, Gov. Jim Justice, pictured, reported approximately 84% of West Virginians who are hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated and over 90% of those in ICUs with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/09/web1_9.17-Jim.jpg This week, Gov. Jim Justice, pictured, reported approximately 84% of West Virginians who are hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated and over 90% of those in ICUs with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. Office of Gov. Jim Justice | Courtesy