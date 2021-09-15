Moose Lodge, Shriners team up

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The Point Pleasant Moose Lodge #731 and the Gallipolis Shrine Club are hosting a variety of fundraisers, including the 12th annual trail ride.

The trial ride is Sept. 25 at O.O. McIntyre Park in Gallipolis, Ohio. The event is a day of horseback riding. Rides start at noon. Refreshments and raffle tickets will be available for purchase. There will also be door prizes during the event. All are encouraged to attend, even if one chooses not to ride. This event is sponsored by the Shrine Club.

The Moose Lodge is hosting their annual bingo event Sept. 25 at 1 p.m. with doors opening at noon. The event is to benefit the nonprofit, God’s Hands at Work located in Vinton, Ohio, that serves the Tri-State area.

The organization helps those in need with food, clothing and other needed essentials. More information can be found on their Facebook page.

The Monday Moose Charity Bingo event in October will benefit the Nurses Honor Guard of Gallipolis. The event will start at 7 p.m. on Oct. 11.

The events are family-friendly and open to the public. Those playing must be 18 years or older. No alcohol is permitted to be in or consumed in the bingo hall during these events, according to a recent press release.

Earlier this month, the Lodge and Shrine Club held a bingo event that raised $1,165 with 15 games that included prize games with items donated by local businesses. All proceeds went to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Shriners often help with transportation to and from Cincinnati when needed, the press release said.

Members and officers from the Point Pleasant Moose Lodge #731 and the Gallipolis Shrine Club recently held a bingo event raising funds for the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/09/web1_20210913_213959.jpg Members and officers from the Point Pleasant Moose Lodge #731 and the Gallipolis Shrine Club recently held a bingo event raising funds for the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. Dave Morgan | Courtesy