OSHP investigating fatal crash

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle crash involving one fatality.

According to a news release from the Patrol, the crash occurred on Monday at approximately 6:30 p.m. on County Road 34, near Township Road 470. The roadway was reportedly closed as a result of the crash for approximately four hours.

The news release states Danny S. Thompson, 64, Gallipolis, was driving a 2004 Dodge Ram pickup, when he reportedly “failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a guardrail end, a tree, overturned down a steep embankment and came to rest on its wheels in a creek.”

According to the Patrol, Thompson was reportedly not wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash where he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Patrol was assisted by Gallia County EMS, Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, the Rio Grande Volunteer Fire Department, Get Hooked Towing and Stapleton’s Towing.

The crash remains under investigation, the news release stated.

