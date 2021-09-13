COVID-19 death reported in Mason Co…. 209 additional COVID-19 cases reported

OHIO VALLEY — An additional death associated with COVID-19 and a total of 209 new cases were reported from over the weekend in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Monday.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported the death of a male in the 51-60 year age range on Monday. DHHR also reported 94 additional cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 66 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 49 new COVID-19 cases, also on Monday.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Monday, there have been 3,211 total cases (66 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 198 hospitalizations (3 new) and 54 deaths. Of the 3,211 cases, 2,735 (59 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 539 cases (29 new), 5 hospitalizations (1 new)

20-29 —524 cases (4 new), 9 hospitalizations

30-39 — 435 cases (7 new), 8 hospitalizations

40-49 — 480 cases (7 new), 20 hospitalizations (1 new), 2 deaths

50-59 — 446 cases (7 new), 26 hospitalizations (1 new), 5 deaths

60-69 — 369 cases (3 new), 33 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

70-79 — 249 cases (7 new), 52 hospitalizations, 13 deaths

80-plus — 169 cases (2 new), 45 hospitalizations, 25 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 11,788 (39.43 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 10,674 (35.70 percent of the population).

Gallipolis City Schools reported the following additional cases of COVID-19 on Monday (includes staff and student cases): three cases at Green Elementary; two cases at Gallia Academy Middle School; and three cases at Gallia Academy High School.

Gallia County Local Schools reported the following active cases and quarantines (totals include staff and student cases):

SODA: 8 cases; 8 quarantines;

Southwestern: 2 cases; 13 quarantines;

Hannan Trace: 3 cases; 32 quarantines;

Addaville: 1 case; 8 quarantines;

Vinton: 6 cases; 15 quarantines;

RVMS: 6 cases; 15 quarantines;

RVHS: 1 case; 34 quarantines

SGM/HS: 1 case; 14 quarantines.

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Monday, there have been 1,922 total cases (49 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 98 hospitalizations (1 new) and 42 deaths. Of the 1,922 cases, 1,589 (18 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 294 cases (14 new), 2 hospitalization

20-29 — 281 cases (5 new), 2 hospitalizations

30-39 — 244 cases (8 new), 6 hospitalizations

40-49 — 278 cases (8 new), 9 hospitalizations

50-59 — 271 cases (6 new), 12 hospitalizations, 1 death

60-69 — 251 cases (5 new), 25 hospitalizations, 7 deaths

70-79 — 188 cases (1 new), 23 hospitalizations (1 new), 13 deaths

80-plus — 115 cases (2 new), 19 hospitalizations (1 new), 20 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 8,740 (38.15 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 7,851 (34.27 percent of the population).

On Monday, schools in Meigs County reported the following cases (totals include staff and students):

Meigs Local: 23 active cases; 0 recovered cases

Eastern Local: 11 active cases; 5 recovered cases

Southern Local: 10 active cases; 13 recovered cases

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Monday from DHHR, there have been 2,854 cases of COVID-19, in Mason County (2,646 confirmed cases, 208 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 42 deaths. Of those, 94 cases (71 confirmed and 23 probable) were newly reported on Monday.

As previously stated in this article, DHHR reported the death of male in the 51-60 year age range on Monday.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 43 confirmed cases (3 new), 2 probable case

5-11 — 98 confirmed cases (5 new), 10 probable cases

12-15 — 139 confirmed cases (15 new), 17 probable cases (3 new)

16-20 — 197 confirmed cases (11 new), 17 probable cases (4 new)

21-25 — 205 confirmed cases (5 new), 13 probable cases

26-30 — 248 confirmed cases (8 new), 16 probable cases

31-40 — 416 confirmed cases (8 new), 37 probable cases (1 fewer)

41-50 — 383 confirmed cases (4 new), 30 probable cases (4 new), 1 death

51-60 — 364 confirmed cases (6 new), 33 probable cases (6 new), 3 deaths (1 new)

61-70 — 299 confirmed cases (5 new), 15 probable cases (5 new), 8 deaths

71+ — 254 confirmed cases (1 new), 18 probable cases (2 new), 30 deaths

A total of 10,052 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 37.9 percent of the population, according to DHHR. There have been a total of 17,901 doses administered in Mason County.

Mason County is currently red on the West Virginia County Alert System.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Monday from ODH, there have been 5,568 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 5,735), 232new hospitalizations (21-day average of 194), 19 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 19) and zero new deaths (21-day average of 22) with 21,154 total reported deaths.(Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 6,182,195 (52.89 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 5,718,318 (48.92 percent of the population).

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Monday from DHHR, there have been 211,706 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,417 reported since Sunday. There have been a total of 3,238 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 31 since Sunday. There are 27,607 active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 12.12 percent and a cumulative positivity rate of 5.52 percent.

As of Monday, statewide, 1,149,151 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (61.1 percent of the population). A total of 51.9 percent of the population, 929,842 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

