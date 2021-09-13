Remembering the fallen

Point Pleasant Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) Chapter members Eric Robbins, Ed Cromley, Dave Siders, Randy McGill and Jack Lee, pictured, recognized the 2oth anniversary of the 9/11 attacks this past Saturday. The SAR members stood at the Medal of Honor Park along Jackson Avenue and waved the nation’s flags a minute for each time a plane went down. A 9/11 remembrance ceremony hosted by the Ladies Auxiliary of American Legion Post #23 was also held Saturday — more on this event in an upcoming edition.

