Mason County Memories… Remembering ‘September 11th’

This week, there isn’t a need for a long, drawn-out article on some obscure historical event. We all know what today is.

20 years ago, we lost 2,977 lives to those who wished to see our country fall. We watched on live television as the Twin Towers were struck and falling, as the Pentagon was burning, and as brave resistance onboard Flight 93 brought it down in Shanksville, Pennsylvania before further harm could be done. But, through this sadness and chaos, we united as a country. We rose, vowing to take the fight to those who had perpetrated this attack and strike at the heart of terrorism worldwide, and within ten years, the leader of Al-Qaeda was no more, its principle planners were imprisoned, and the organization a mere shadow of its former self.

Today, we remember the 2,507 civilians, 343 firefighters, 72 law enforcement officers, and 55 military personnel who died on 9/11/2001.

Remembrance ceremonies planned for today include the Point Pleasant Sons of the American Revolution’s presenting of the colors in the Medal of Honor Park on Jackson Avenue from 8:30-10:30 a.m. and ceremony at the Riverfront Park at 10 a.m. led by the Point Pleasant American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Unit #23 and supported by American Legion Post #23 and the Mason-Gallia-Meigs Marine Corps Detachment #1180.

By Chris Rizer Mason County Memories

Chris Rizer is the president of the Mason County Historical & Preservation Society and director of Main Street Point Pleasant, reach him at masonchps@gmail.com.

