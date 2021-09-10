85 additional COVID-19 cases reported

OHIO VALLEY — A total of 85 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Friday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 21 new COVID-19 cases, also on Friday.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 45 cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Friday, there have been 3,145 total cases (19 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 195 hospitalizations and 54 deaths. Of the 3,145 cases, 2,676 (21 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 510 cases (6 new), 4 hospitalizations

20-29 —520 cases (4 new), 9 hospitalizations

30-39 — 428 cases (1 new), 8 hospitalizations

40-49 — 473 cases (5 new), 19 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 439 cases (1 new), 25 hospitalizations, 5 deaths

60-69 — 366 cases (1 new), 33 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

70-79 — 242 cases (1 new), 52 hospitalizations, 13 deaths

80-plus — 167 cases, 45 hospitalizations, 25 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 11,702 (39.14 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 10,609 (35.48 percent of the population).

Gallipolis City School District reported the following cases of COVID-19 (among students and staff) on Friday: One at Washington Elementary; two at Gallia Academy Middle School; and two at Gallia Academy High School.

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Thursday, there have been 1,873 total cases (21 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 97 hospitalizations (4 new) and 42 deaths. Of the 1,873 cases, 1,571 (7 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 280 cases (8 new), 2 hospitalization

20-29 — 276 cases (5 new), 2 hospitalizations

30-39 — 236 cases (3 new), 6 hospitalizations

40-49 — 270 cases, 9 hospitalizations

50-59 — 265 cases (3 new), 12 hospitalizations (2 new), 1 death

60-69 — 246 cases, 25 hospitalizations (1 new), 7 deaths

70-79 — 187 cases (1 new), 23 hospitalizations (1 new), 13 deaths

80-plus — 113 cases (1 new), 18 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 8,686 (37.92 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 7,806 (34.08 percent of the population).

Eastern Local School District reported two additional active COVID-19 cases among students on Friday.

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 2,760 cases of COVID-19, in Mason County (2,575 confirmed cases, 185 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 41 deaths. Of those, 45 cases (33 confirmed and 12 probable) were newly reported on Friday.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 40 confirmed cases (1 new), 2 probable case

5-11 — 93 confirmed cases (1 new), 10 probable cases

12-15 — 124 confirmed cases (4 new), 14 probable cases (2 new)

16-20 — 186 confirmed cases (1 new), 13 probable cases

21-25 — 200 confirmed cases (6 new, 13 probable cases (1 new)

26-30 — 240 confirmed cases, 16 probable cases

31-40 — 408 confirmed cases (6 new), 38 probable cases (4 new)

41-50 — 379 confirmed cases (7 new), 26 probable cases, 1 death

51-60 — 358 confirmed cases (6 new), 27 probable cases (3 new), 2 deaths

61-70 — 294 confirmed cases (1 new), 10 probable cases (1 new), 8 deaths

71+ — 253 confirmed cases, 16 probable cases (1 new), 30 deaths

A total of 10,003 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 37.7 percent of the population, according to DHHR. There have been a total of 17,798 doses administered in Mason County.

Mason County is currently red on the West Virginia County Alert System.

Also on Friday, the Mason County Schools’ COVID-19 Dashboard reported the following active cases and quarantines (includes both staff and students in totals):

Ashton — 6 active cases, 1 quarantines;

Beale — 2 active cases, 15 quarantines;

Hannan Jr/Sr High — 7 active cases, 18 quarantines;

Leon Elementary — 4 quarantines;

New Haven — 6 active cases; 53 quarantines;

Point Pleasant Intermediate — 6 active cases; 29 quarantines;

PPJ/SHS — 36 active cases, 191 quarantines;

Point Pleasant Primary — 4 active cases; 13 quarantines;

Roosevelt — 2 active case; 25 quarantines;

Wahama — 13 active cases; 129 quarantines;

Transportation — 1 active case;

Central Office/Itinerant — 1 quarantine;

Total — 83 active cases, 489 quarantines.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Friday from ODH, there have been 9,019 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 5,258), 261 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 185), 19 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 18) and 134 new deaths (21-day average of 22) with 21,154 total reported deaths.(Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 6,158,621 (52.69 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 5,694,547 (48.72 percent of the population).

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 205,783 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 2,379 reported since Thursday. There have been a total of 3,207 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 18 since Thursday. There are 24,532 active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 11.64 percent and a cumulative positivity rate of 5.43 percent.

As of Friday, statewide, 1,142,836 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (63.8 percent of the population). A total of 51.7 percent of the population, 925,696 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/09/web1_covid-7.jpg

Stats for Mason, Meigs, Gallia

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.