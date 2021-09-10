New Haven plans Fall events

NEW HAVEN — Fall recreational events were the topic of discussion when members of the New Haven Town Council held their most recent meeting.

Present were Mayor Phil Serevicz, Recorder Becky Benson, and council members Jessica Rickard, Steve Carpenter, and Roy Dale Grimm. Absent were councilmen Stephen Ohlinger, Jr. and Colton McKinney.

According to Benson, a tentative date of Oct. 23 was set for a fall festival to be held at the community center. The time will be from 1 to 4 p.m., and additional details will be announced at a later date. Office worker Kelly Gilland is going to check on holding a trunk-or-treat at the ball fields in October.

Also during the meeting, Benson said resident April Lloyd presented the council with a set of minutes from 1995 stating the upkeep of the culvert at the end of her driveway on Seventh Street is the responsibility of the town. This includes repair and keeping the weeds cut. The council discussed ways in which to maintain it.

In other action, the council:

Tabled a request to pay an employee two hours call-out pay for opening and closing the community center for rented events in place of hiring someone;

Agreed to store various items in the locked room at the community center;

Accepted the resignation of Ryan Anderson as a town laborer;

Agreed to check and see if the recently installed broadband is now operational;

Approved reimbursement of a tire for Tim Roush, that was damaged on the town street; and,

Voted to pay Aaron Woolard $183 a week for serving as the certified utilities operator for the town, which would equal the promised $150 once deductions are subtracted.

The next meeting will be Sept. 20 at 6 p.m.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

