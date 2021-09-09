PPHS Athletic HOF Class of 2021

(Editor’s note: This is the second in a two-part series profiling the latest members of the Point Pleasant High School Athletic Hall of Fame, with biographies on the Class of 2020 appearing today and biographies on the Class of 2021 appearing in yesterday’s edition.)

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant High School Athletic Hall of Fame will officially welcome both the class of 2020 and 2021 during the annual banquet and induction ceremony set for this Saturday.

The banquet begins at 6 p.m. with inductions at 7 p.m., in the commons area of Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School. Inductees will also be introduced prior to tonight’s football game.

Members of the Class of 2020 are: David Bonecutter, Brock McClung, Nathan Roberts, Rick Roberts, Anna Sommer, Kevin Thompson and Kayla (Shobe) Tucker. Due to COVID-19, the banquet was canceled last year and inductions for these members were delayed until 2021.

Members of the Class of 2021 are: Casey Hogg, Michael Jeffers, Clay Krebs, Rusty Maness, Jennifer Sims Michael, Debbie Powell and Jessica Rulen.

Biographies for the 2020 inductees are as follows:

David Bonecutter

David Bonecutter graduated in 2004 and played football, wrestling and was a member of the track team for the Big Blacks. He was a three-time letterman in wrestling earning SEOAL Conference champion, WV regional champion and placed 3rd in the state wrestling tournament in 2004. During his career, he had 128 career wins, held the school record for most pins in a season with 39 and was the first wrestler in school history to reach 50 wins in a season. Bonecutter was also a two-time letterman on the track team.

After graduating, Bonecutter later became involved with the Big Blacks wrestling team as an assistant coach helping the team to State Championships in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2019 and 2020.

Brock McClung

Brock McClung was a 2010 Point Pleasant High School graduate and was a member of the Big Blacks baseball, wrestling, football, cross country, and golf teams. He was a four-year baseball letterman. During his time on the diamond, he received the top pitcher award for the 2008, 2009, and 2010 seasons. He was selected to the all-tournament team in 2009 and was voted the 2010 team MVP. McClung received All-State Honorable Mention in 2009 and 2010 and was selected to represent Point Pleasant in the 2010 North South All-Star game. He was a member of the only baseball team in school history to make 4 state tournament appearances.

McClung was also a four-year letterman in wrestling. As a junior, he placed 5th in the state in the 160 pound weight class. His senior year, he was named team captain and was the state champion runner up in the 189 pound weight class with a 36-8 record. Brock’s career record as a Big Black was 132-44. The wresting team received runner up in 2007, 2008, and 2009 and brought home the state championship title in 2010.

He was a two-year member of the football team and a one year letterman. During his senior season, he was named 1st team All Conference, 2nd team All-State, special teams MVP and Knights of the round table.

He was also a member of the golf team his sophomore year and the cross country team his junior year. He achieved success in both of these sports as well.

Upon graduation, McClung went on to play baseball at Glenville State College from 2011 to 2015, where he lettered all four seasons. As a Pioneer, he pitched 170 innings and hit 5 homers. He also invested into the Big Blacks baseball program as an assistant coach during the 2016-17 season. He graduated from Glenville State College in 2015 with a Natural Resources Management degree. He currently lives in Mason County with his wife, Raelynn, where he works for the USDA and is a member of Faith Baptist Church.

Nathan Roberts

Nathan Roberts was a member of the Big Blacks football and track teams graduating in 2010. During his football career, he was voted to the All Cardinal Conference 1st team two years and was the captain of the AA All State 2nd team as a running back. He was voted the team Iron Man award in 2008 and 2009 and was voted team MVP in 2009. He was also a team captain as a senior.

As a member of the track team, during his senior season he was a qualifier for the 100, 200, 4×100 and 4×200. After his high school career he signed to play football at Concord University.

Rick Roberts

Rick Roberts is a 1971 graduate of PPHS and with wife Drema, they are the parents of daughters Selena Higginbotham and Courtney Watson. They are also the grandparents of Makinley and Braylon Higginbotham and Emily and Ethan Watson.

While at Point Pleasant High, he was a two-year starter at center in football and started for the 1969 undefeated Big Blacks team. He was voted a team captain in 1970. He was also a three-year letterman for the track team. After graduation he attended West Virginia Tech playing football for one season. After college, he worked as a pipefitter and boilermaker until he retired.

He has been a loyal booster for many years helping in the renovation of the old Saunders Memorial Stadium, construction of the current Point Pleasant High School baseball field and he spearheaded the construction of the current softball field. In addition, he was instrumental in the addition of the new bleachers at the softball field and for getting the workers to complete the softball building.

He was also quite active for many years in coaching and supervising our young softball players as well as the high school softball players. He is being inducted as a PPHS booster/player.

Anna Sommer

Anna Sommer graduated in 2009 and played for the Lady Knights basketball and softball teams. During her freshman basketball season, Anna was selected 1st team All Cardinal Conference and 2nd team OVP Super 12. During her sophomore and junior seasons, she was selected 1st team All Conference, 1st team OVP Super 12 and was named AA All State Honorable Mention. She was also named to the All Tournament team of Bob’s Holiday Tourney as a sophomore. Her senior season saw her once again earning 1st team All Conference and 1st team OVP Super 12 and was named 2nd team All State. She was a team captain as a sophomore, junior and senior. Anna was the all time leading scorer at PPHS with 1302 points.

During her freshman season as a softball player, she was named 2nd team All Conference, Honorable Mention AA All State, awarded the team Golden Glove award and her team were sectional champions. As a sophomore, she was selected 1st team All Conference, AA 2nd team All State and her team was again sectional champions. Sommer’s junior season saw the team winning the AA State Championship where she was a member of the All Tournament team. She was also selected 1st team All Conference and 1st team All State. As a senior, she was 1st team All Conference, 1st team All State, her team finished in 3rd place in the AA State Tournament and she was selected to the State Tournament All Tournament team.

Sommer was a member of the National Honor Society, Academic All Conference for basketball (4 years) and Academic All Conference for softball (four years). After graduating from PPHS, she attended Morehead State university graduating in 2013 with a B.S. in Health Physical Education and was a four-year starter on the softball team. She continued her education at Cumberland University graduating in 2015 with an M.S. in Sports Management while also serving as a graduate assistant with the softball team. In 2014 she was an assistant coach of the WV Dusters Elite Travel Club. Currently Sommer is in her fourth year as an assistant head softball coach at Morgantown High School.

Kevin Thompson

Kevin Thompson played football and baseball for the Big Blacks graduating in 2003. He was a four-year letterman in football. He was named the defensive team MVP in 2001. In 2003, he was named to the All conference SEOAL team, was a team captain and was named the team MVP. He also was a high school Heisman finalist.

On the baseball diamond, Thompson was a three-year letterman. In 2003 he was selected a team captain and was the Co-MVP for the team. Also in 2003, he was named All Conference in the SEOAL and earned 2nd team All State honors. As a senior, he had 10 home runs and batted .454 leading the team in home runs, doubles and RBI’s. Thompson was a Boys State Attendee, member of the honor roll and was a high school Who’s Who.

Kayla (Shobe) Tucker

Kayla (Shobe) Tucker played softball and basketball for the Lady Knights graduating in 2006. She was a four-year letterman and starter on the softball team. As a freshman, she was named 1st team SEOAL All Conference and was the team’s Golden Glove winner. During her sophomore season, in addition to being selected once again the All Conference 1st team, she was also named 1st team All State. As a junior she was named All Conference 1st team and was named to the 2nd team All State. Tucker’s senior season saw her making the All Conference 1st team, All State 1st team and was elected team MVP. She was selected and played in the North-South All Star game.

Her career pitching stats include a 0.68 ERA, 400 strikeouts, four no hitters and she pitched one perfect game. Her batting average was .400. She held/holds several school records including 25 wins during a season, 66 career wins, 29 shutouts and 83 games pitched. She was also a member of the River City Rapids softball travel team during which time her team was 5-time ASA WV State Champions.

Information provided by Jim Tatterson on behalf of the Point Pleasant High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

Beth Sergent contributed to this article.

