9/11 observances planned

POINT PLEASANT — Opportunities in Point Pleasant to remember and honor the sacrifices made on 9/11 will include a ceremony at Riverfront Park on Saturday and presenting of the colors at Medal of Honor Park.

On the 20th anniversary of the tragedy, an event hosted by the Point Pleasant American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Unit #23, along with support from Post #23, and the Mason-Gallia-Meigs Marine Corps Detachment #1180, will honor those affected by the attacks, including first responders.

The program begins at 10 a.m., this Saturday, at Riverfront Park in Point Pleasant. There will be music and special speakers.

Also, the Point Pleasant Chapter of the West Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR), will present the colors along Jackson Avenue in Point Pleasant at Medal of Honor Park. The members will be at the park from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, standing in tribute.

9/11 is observed as Patriot Day, in remembrance of the events that took place on September 11, 2001, when terrorists attacked the World Trade Center in New York City, N.Y. and the Pentagon building in Arlington, Va. An attempt by terrorists to fly United Airlines Flight 93 into another U.S. target were ended by passengers and crew members who fought for control of the aircraft, with all aboard perishing near Shanksville, Pa.

Beth Sergent contributed to this story.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Opportunities to observe the 20th anniversary of 9/11 are planned for Mason County, including a ceremony on Saturday at Riverfront Park. Pictured are rows of American flags at the Healing Field at Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington, marking the anniversary of the attacks during a previous year. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/09/web1_9.10-Flags-1.jpg Opportunities to observe the 20th anniversary of 9/11 are planned for Mason County, including a ceremony on Saturday at Riverfront Park. Pictured are rows of American flags at the Healing Field at Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington, marking the anniversary of the attacks during a previous year. OVP File Photo