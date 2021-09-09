‘Moose’ plans charity bingo for Shriners

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Moose Lodge #731 is supporting the community through bingo events.

Over the last month, the lodge has raised more than $8,300 supporting three different organizations — Pleasant Valley Hospital Foundation, Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School [PPJSHS] Football and New Haven Pool, a recent news release on behalf of the Moose, said.

Recently the charity bingo event raised $1,727 to benefit the New Haven Community Pool.

“Funds will go to continue the offering of free admission, as well as maintenance and upkeep of the 70-plus-year-old pool, which continues to serve the community today,” the news release stated.

Local businesses and community members also donated money to go with the proceeds for the pool.

During the event, the New Haven Pool Committee sold concessions.

The next charity benefit will be Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. and is partnering with the Gallipolis Shrine Club to benefit the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The event will have games, giveaways and drinks.

“This has turned into an annual event to support Shriner’s Children’s Hospital,” the news release further stated.

Last year the event raised more than $2,300.

The lodge will also be hosting a cookout Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1:30 p.m. to honor Wahama Softball team, PPJ/SHS Track, wrestling and soccer teams.

