PPHS Athletic HOF Class of 2021

(Editor’s note: This is the first in a two-part series profiling the latest members of the Point Pleasant High School Athletic Hall of Fame, with profiles on the Class of 2021 appearing today and profiles on the Class of 2020 appearing in the next edition.)

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant High School Athletic Hall of Fame will officially welcome both the class of 2020 and 2021 during the annual banquet and induction ceremony set for this Saturday.

The banquet begins at 6 p.m. with inductions at 7 p.m., in the commons area of Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School. Inductees will also be introduced prior to Friday’s football game.

Members of the Class of 2020 are: David Bonecutter, Brock McClung, Nathan Roberts, Rick Roberts, Anna Sommer, Kevin Thompson and Kayla (Shobe) Tucker. Due to COVID-19, the banquet was canceled last year and inductions for these members were delayed until 2021.

Members of the Class of 2021 are: Casey Hogg, Michael Jeffers, Clay Krebs, Rusty Maness, Jennifer Sims Michael, Debbie Powell and Jessica Rulen.

Biographies for the 2021 inductees are as follows:

Casey Hogg

Casey Hogg graduated from PPHS in 2011 and was a three-year letterman in football and a four-year letterman in wrestling. He earned Honorable mention All State during his junior year and 2nd team All State as a senior. He was voted and played in the North-South All Star game.

His wrestling career was most impressive as he earned All State honors all four years he wrestled. He was a two-time State Champion, a State runner up while finishing 6th in the state another year. As a sophomore he was a NHSCA All American (3rd).

After graduation, he attended WV Tech where he was a three-year starter on the wrestling team and a member of the football team as well. He graduated with a B.A. in Psychology with honors. After graduating from WV Tech, Hogg has been an assistant coach for the Point Pleasant Middle School wrestling team. In 2019 the team placed third in the WSAZ tournament and in 2020 the team was crowned the champions.

Michael Jeffers

Michael Jeffers graduated in 1998 and played four years for the Big Blacks football team. He was a four-year starter at center and was voted to the SEOAL All Conference team two years. In 1997 he earned 1st team All State honors. He earned the Jim White award in 1995 and 1997 and was also the Iron Man award winner in 1997. Jeffers was selected and played in the North-South All Star football classic in 1998.

Clay Krebs

Clay Krebs played football and baseball for the Big Blacks and graduated in 1998. His football achievements include being the first Point Pleasant football player to be named 1st team All-State both junior and senior years as defensive lineman (junior) and offensive lineman (senior). He was also a 1st team All Cardinal Conference selection. The Big Blacks team were conference champs in his junior year and also went to the playoffs during his junior and senior years. He was the Jim White Golden Shoe recipient as junior and senior and was named the MVP at the National Underclassmen Football Combine in Columbus, Ohio.

Krebs also excelled as a baseball player where he was a four-year letterman and his team went to the State Tournament all four years he played. He was 2nd team All Conference and Honorable mention All State. Krebs was also All Academic All Conference as well.

Rusty Maness

Rusty Maness was a four-year letterman and starter for the Big Blacks wrestling team graduating in 2011. He was a four-year Conference champion, a four-year Regional champion and a four-year WV State Champion.

After graduation, he received a wrestling scholarship to attend Purdue University.

Jennifer Sims Michael

Jennifer Sims Michael played softball and basketball for the Lady Knights and graduated in 1997. She was a four-year starter and letterman for the Lady Knights softball team as an outfielder. She was part of a Lady Knights team that collectively had a record of 80-21-1.

As a junior, she led the team in RBI’s and was a member of the (SEOAL) conference championship team. The team also won the sectional championship for the first time in program history.

As a senior she was named to the All-SEOAL conference team. She had a .532 batting average while leading the time in RBI’s with 34. Michael hit for the cycle on April 16th 1997 to become the first woman in program history to achieve this feat.

Michael was elected to play and started in the prestigious North-South softball game, being the first in Lady Knights’ softball history to do so. She started in left field, batted one for two and scored the game winning run in a 1-0 victory for the North squad. She also played basketball at PPHS and lettered two years.

After graduating high school, she played two years on an all women travel team and on a coed church team. Michael is a manager for Hibbett sports and has a 16-year old daughter, Cloe.

Debbie Powell

Debbie Powell was (and is) a Big Blacks wrestling booster member since 2007 and has been the Treasurer since 2009. She played a vital role in the construction of the Hartley Wrestling building with design build, fundraising and manual labor. She continues to play major roles in fundraising efforts each year and has for over 10 years. She also serves as a volunteer tutor for athletes that need help academically. She operates the brackets/computer software for many of the wrestling tournaments over the years. She continues to contribute countless hours to the student-athletes at PPJ/SHS as a booster long after her two boys graduated in 2011 and 2013.

Additionally, Powell was a member of the Big Blacks football boosters serving as treasurer from 2008-2012.

Jessica Rulen

Jessica Rulen played softball for the Lady Knights graduating in 1999. She was a four-year letterman and started every game during her four-year career. She was selected to the SEOAL All Conference team as a freshman, sophomore, junior and senior, and at three different positions. She was selected to the AAA All-State 1st team in 1998 as a junior as the PPHS team was crowned State Champions. She was selected to the All-Tournament team. As a senior in 1999 she was again selected to the AAA All-State 1st team. Following her senior season, Rulen was selected to play in the North-South All-Star team where she played catcher helping her team to victory.

Rulen received an athletic scholarship to attend Alderson Broaddus College where she started every game during her freshman and sophomore years. As a freshman, her team won the conference championship. She had a batting average of .306 and followed that up with an average of .352 during her sophomore season. She decided to concentrate on her career of becoming a physician assistant and now works as a PA at the Woody Williams VA hospital in Huntington.

Information provided by Jim Tatterson on behalf of the Point Pleasant High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

Beth Sergent contributed to this article.

