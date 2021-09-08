86 additional COVID-19 cases reported

OHIO VALLEY — A total of 86 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Wednesday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 34 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 25 new COVID-19 cases, also on Wednesday.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 27 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Wednesday, there have been 3,094 total cases (34 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 195 hospitalizations and 54 deaths. Of the 3,094 cases, 2,630 (16 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 490 cases (9 new), 4 hospitalizations

20-29 —509 cases (6 new), 9 hospitalizations

30-39 — 425 cases (7 new), 8 hospitalizations

40-49 — 463 cases (3 new), 19 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 437 cases (4 new), 25 hospitalizations, 5 deaths

60-69 — 364 cases (5 new), 33 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

70-79 — 239 cases, 52 hospitalizations, 13 deaths

80-plus — 167 cases, 45 hospitalizations, 25 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 11,646 (38.95 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 10,554 (35.30 percent of the population).

Gallipolis City Schools reported three additional cases of COVID-19 in strudents or staff at Gallia Academy High School on Tuesday.

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Wednesday, there have been 1,825 total cases (25 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 91 hospitalizations and 42 deaths. Of the 1,825 cases, 1,558 (4 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 259 cases (5 new), 2 hospitalization

20-29 — 269 cases (6 new), 2 hospitalizations

30-39 — 231 cases (4 new), 4 hospitalizations

40-49 — 266 cases (5 new), 9 hospitalizations

50-59 — 260 cases (2 new), 10 hospitalizations, 1 death

60-69 — 243 cases, 24 hospitalizations, 7 deaths

70-79 — 185 cases (1 new), 22 hospitalizations, 13 deaths

80-plus — 112 cases (2 new), 18 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 8,631 (37.68 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 7,771 (33.92 percent of the population).

Meigs Local Schools reported an additional 11 active COVID-19 cases among students and one active case in faculty on Tuesday evening.

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday from DHHR, there have been 2,691 cases of COVID-19, in Mason County (2,530 confirmed cases, 161 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 41 deaths. Of those, 27 cases (17 confirmed and 10 probable) were newly reported on Wednesday.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 39 confirmed cases (1 new), 2 probable case

5-11 — 91 confirmed cases (3 new), 10 probable cases (1 new)

12-15 — 117 confirmed cases (1 fewer), 10 probable cases (1 fewer)

16-20 — 185 confirmed cases (3 new), 10 probable cases

21-25 — 194 confirmed cases (3 new), 10 probable cases (1 fewer)

26-30 — 239 confirmed cases, 15 probable cases

31-40 — 401 confirmed cases (5 new), 31 probable cases (2 new)

41-50 — 371 confirmed cases (1 new), 25 probable cases (2 new), 1 death

51-60 — 352 confirmed cases, 24 probable cases (7 new), 2 deaths

61-70 — 292 confirmed cases (1 new), 9 probable cases, 8 deaths

71+ — 249 confirmed cases (1 new), 15 probable cases, 30 deaths

A total of 9,926 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 37.4 percent of the population, according to DHHR. There have been a total of 17,670 doses administered in Mason County.

Mason County is currently red on the West Virginia County Alert System.

Also on Wednesday, the Mason County Schools’ COVID-19 Dashboard remained unchanged from Tuesday as of press time, reporting 79 total active cases and 483 individuals quarantined (totals include both staff and students).

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Wednesday from ODH, there have been 6,823 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 4,797), 457 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 176), 28 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 17) and zero new deaths (21-day average of 18) with 21,020 total reported deaths.(Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 6,139,441 (52.52 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 5,674,785 (48.55 percent of the population).

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday from DHHR, there have been 201,660 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,352 reported since Tuesday. There have been a total of 3,169 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 18 since Tuesday. There are 22,215 active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 17.96 percent and a cumulative positivity rate of 5.38 percent.

As of Friday, statewide, 1,138,002 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (63.5 percent of the population). A total of 51.5 percent of the population, 922,276 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

