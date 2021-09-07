3 COVID deaths reported

OHIO VALLEY — Three additional deaths associated with COVID-19 have been reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area — one in each county.

Also, in Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

In Meigs County, ODH reported eight new COVID-19 cases, also on Tuesday.

In Mason County, the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 102 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, since Friday.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Tuesday, there have been 3,060 total cases (9 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 195 hospitalizations and 54 deaths (1 new). Of the 3,060 cases, 2,614 (14 new) are presumed recovered.

As stated earlier in this article, the death reported on Tuesday was an individual in the 50-59 year age range.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 481 cases (4 new), 4 hospitalizations

20-29 —5023 cases (1 new), 9 hospitalizations

30-39 — 418 cases (2 new), 8 hospitalizations

40-49 — 460 cases, 19 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 433 cases (1 new), 25 hospitalizations, 5 deaths (1 new)

60-69 — 359 cases (1 new), 33 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

70-79 — 239 cases, 52 hospitalizations, 13 deaths

80-plus — 167 cases, 45 hospitalizations (1 new), 25 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 11,624 (38.88 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 10,530 (35.22 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Tuesday, there have been 1,800 total cases (8 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 91 hospitalizations and 42 deaths (1 new). Of the 1,800 cases, 1,554 (8 new) are presumed recovered.

As stated earlier in this story, the new death reported was an individual in the 70-79 year age range.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 254 cases (1 new), 2 hospitalization

20-29 — 263 cases, 2 hospitalizations

30-39 — 227 cases (2 new), 4 hospitalizations

40-49 — 261 cases (1 new), 9 hospitalizations (1 new)

50-59 — 258 cases (3 new), 10 hospitalizations, 1 death

60-69 — 243 cases, 24 hospitalizations, 7 deaths

70-79 — 184 cases, 22 hospitalizations, 13 deaths (1 new)

80-plus — 110 cases (1 new), 18 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 8,603 (37.56 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 7,749 (33.83 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday from DHHR, there have been 2,664 cases of COVID-19, in Mason County (2,513 confirmed cases, 151 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 41 deaths. Of those, 102 cases (71 confirmed and 31 probable) were newly reported on Tuesday since Friday.

As stated above in this article, DHHR reported the death of a 61-year old male from Mason County on Monday.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 38 confirmed cases (4 new), 2 probable case (1 new)

5-11 — 88 confirmed cases (7 new), 9 probable cases (3 new)

12-15 — 118 confirmed cases (14 new), 11 probable cases (2 new)

16-20 — 182 confirmed cases (5 new), 10 probable cases (2 new)

21-25 — 191 confirmed cases (4 new), 11 probable cases (3 new)

26-30 — 239 confirmed cases (8 new), 15 probable case (2 new)

31-40 — 396 confirmed cases (10 new), 29 probable cases (9 new)

41-50 — 370 confirmed cases (11 new), 23 probable cases (1 new), 1 death

51-60 — 352 confirmed cases (12 new), 17 probable cases (4 new), 2 deaths

61-70 — 291 confirmed cases (3 new), 9 probable cases (2 new), 8 deaths (1 new)

71+ — 248 confirmed cases (2 new), 15 probable cases (2 new), 30 deaths

A total of 9,913 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 37.4 percent of the population, according to DHHR. There have been a total of 17,631 doses administered in Mason County.

Mason County is currently red on the West Virginia County Alert System.

Also on Tuesday, Mason County Schools’ COVID-19 Dashboard reported the following current confirmed active cases and number of individuals quarantined (includes both staff and students in totals):

Ashton — 14 active cases, 23 quarantines;

Beale — 3 active cases, 17 quarantines;

Hannan Jr/Sr High — 5 active cases, 7 quarantines;

Leon Elementary — 4 quarantines;

New Haven — 5 active cases; 38 quarantines;

Point Pleasant Intermediate — 4 active cases; 34 quarantines;

PPJ/SHS — 28 active cases, 189 quarantines;

Point Pleasant Primary — 4 active cases; 24 quarantines;

Roosevelt — 1 active case; 17 quarantines;

Wahama — 13 active cases; 129 quarantines;

Transportation — 2 active cases;

Central Office/Itinerant — 1 quarantine;

Total — 79 active cases, 483 quarantines.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Tuesday from ODH, there have been 4,876 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 4,629), 241 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 162), 24 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 16) and 73 new deaths (21-day average of 18) with 21,020 total reported deaths.(Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 6,131,153 (52.45 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 5,667,477 (48.49 percent of the population).

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday from DHHR, there have been 200,308 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,008 reported since Monday. There have been a total of 3,151 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with three since Monday. There are 21,752 active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 14.55 percent and a cumulative positivity rate of 5.35 percent.

As of Friday, statewide, 1,134,496 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (63.3 percent of the population). A total of 51.3 percent of the population, 919,923 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

Beth Sergent contributed to this story.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

