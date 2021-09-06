Town of Mason plans Fall events

MASON — October recreational activities will continue on in the Town of Mason despite COVID-19, it was decided at the most recent meeting of the Mason Town Council.

Present were Mayor Kristopher Clark, Recorder Mindy Kearns, and council members Sarah Stover, Barry Taylor, Jill Nelson, Steve Ohlinger and Bob Reed.

The next performance in the “Music in the Park” series will be Oct. 2 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park. Playing will be the band “Next Level.”

On Oct. 9, the Harvest Festival will be hosted by the town at the park from noon to 4 p.m. Council members agreed to cancel the inflatable bounce house due to children not being able to social distance within it. They also gave the mayor authority to cancel the event if need be, due to the pandemic.

Trick-or-treat was set for Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 to 7 p.m. A trunk-or-treat event will be held at the park on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 1 to 3 p.m. It was agreed that lunch would not be served this year because of the Coronavirus.

Also during the meeting, the second and final reading was approved for an ordinance prohibiting fireworks being set off within the municipality. The exception will be July 2 through 6, and prior to 11 p.m.

In other action, the council:

Heard from residents Tara Shilt, Amanda Carter and Olive Burchett, who oppose the reopening of Short Fifth Street;

Heard reports from the mayor regarding dilapidated properties, and an attempt to have the speed limits reduced from 25 to 15 miles per hour;

Approved a sign permit for McKinney Auto Detailing, and a building permit for Ricky Kearns, Jr. for a storage building;

Agreed to allow Darlene Roach to attend a seminar hosted by the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office;

Appointed Kearns, Stover, and Darlene Roach to the audit committee;

Appointed a grants committee of Mayor Clark, Mindy Kearns, Chris Rizer, Darlene Roach and John Jacobs; and,

Discussed the possibility of switching health insurance for employees to allow families to be included (no action was taken).

The next meeting will be held Sept. 16 at 6:30 p.m.

