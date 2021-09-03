On Thursday, supporters of Point Pleasant High School lined Main Street to note this week’s 100 Years of Football celebration at PPHS. Pictured are members of the varsity football team being escorted by the Point Pleasant Fire Department via its Big Blacks Edition truck. More from the parade inside and online at www.mydailyregister.com. Following the parade, supporters gathered at a special pep rally held at the high school.

