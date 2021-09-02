Mason Sr. Center reopens Sept. 7

MASON COUNTY — The Mason Senior Citizen Center will reopen Tuesday, Sept. 7 after having been closed for a few weeks due to lack of staffing, according to Renae Riffle, executive director of the Mason County Action Group.

While the center was closed, seniors have been offered grab-and-go meals outside the facility, she added.

Once reopened, the Mason center will have the hours of 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Both the Mason center and Gene Salem Senior Citizen Center in Point Pleasant will continue to require social distancing due to COVID-19 restrictions. Because of the social distancing, Riffle said there will be limited activities at the centers.

During the month of September, Point Pleasant activities will include bingo on Mondays and Fridays at 10:30 a.m. There will be word search contests on Tuesdays, with the exception of Sept. 21 when there will be crafts at 10:30 a.m. The Senior Center Country Band will play on Sept. 8 beginning at 10 a.m.

In Mason, bingo will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Riffle said additional activities will be added as social distancing allows.

Lunches are served in the centers each weekday at 11:30 a.m. There is a suggested donation according to income, but no one is denied a meal if unable to make the donation, Riffle said.

She stated Farmer’s Market Vouchers remain available at the Point Pleasant center. They can be picked up between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. by eligible senior citizens or their proxy. The vouchers can be used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at local farmer’s markets.

The Gene Salem center will be closed on Sept. 6 in observance of Labor Day.

