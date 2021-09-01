Mason’s ‘Music Showcase in the Park’

MASON — The Town of Mason will host a “Music Showcase in the Park” on Sunday at the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park.

The event will begin at 6:30 p.m., according to Barry Taylor, councilman and organizer, and will feature local artists.

Opening up for the evening will be the individual acts of Lyle Swain of Tuppers Plains and Julz Eblin of Pomeroy. The final performer of the showcase will be Bretton Lee (Casto) of Mason.

Bretton Lee’s sound is a mix of early 90s and even as far back as Hank Williams, Sr., Taylor said. Even in his early childhood, music was a big part of his life with his father being the original drummer for “Bobaflex,” a hard rock band native to Mason County.

Bretton Lee’s influences vary in range from Metallica to Waylon, however he says his traditional roots in country music is strong. He toured on and off for a few years, and is looking forward to hitting the road again once the pandemic is over. Bretton Lee can be found on both Facebook and YouTube.

The Broken Bread Catering food truck will also be at the park during the showcase for food, desserts and drinks. Those attending are asked to bring a lawn chair or other seating, and observe social distancing.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/09/web1_9.2-Casto.jpg Town of Mason | Courtesy

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.