‘Ida’ moves PPHS pep rally location

POINT PLEASANT — The remnants of Hurricane Ida are already affecting the area by altering some community events, including Thursday’s special pep rally to celebrate Point Pleasant High School’s 100 years of football.

Organizers announced the location of this Thursday’s pep rally has been changed from Riverfront Park to Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field at PPJ/SHS, due to possible high water at the park. The rally time is also now 7:30 p.m.

However, Thursday’s parade route remains in downtown Point Pleasant. The parade begins at 6 p.m. and will make its way south along Main Street, with lineup starting at the old Central Elementary School. In addition to the football team, the parade will include the PPHS Black Knight Marching Band and other school teams and organizations. Organizers are asking for alumni to join in the parade as well. Those interested can register by sending a message to the PPHS Football Facebook page.

Following the parade, the pep rally now scheduled at the PPJ/SHS football field, will be emceed by Point Pleasant Mayor, and PPHS alumnus, Brian Billings. Speakers will include former standouts and coaches from the PPHS Football program, as well as representatives from squads over the years and other distinguished alumni. The PPHS band, cheerleaders and choir members will also be in attendance.

Then, on Friday, Sept. 3, a special tailgating event will take place outside the school starting at 4:15 p.m. prior to the PPHS football game with Gallia Academy High School. A limited amount of spaces are for rent and were filling fast. Those interested in any remaining spots should contact the Facebook page for PPHS Football.

During the tailgating event, the PPHS Football Boosters will have a table set up for former players to register to be part of the team walk on prior to the game at 6:45 p.m. The first 100 to register will receive a commemorative “100 Years of PPHS Football” lapel pin. Special “100 Years” t-shirts and hats will also be for sale.

The Battle of the Bridge Rotary traveling trophy, commissioned by Pleasant Valley Hospital in 2019 and sponsored by the Gallipolis and Point Pleasant Rotary Clubs which started the trophy tradition years ago, will be on display near the gate entrance as well. PVH is also the game sponsor.

Events are subject to change. Follow the PPHS Football page on Facebook for updates.

Point Pleasant’s then senior Cody Mitchell (14) runs into the endzone for one of his four touchdowns in a 2015 contest with Huntington High School — the program secured its third state semifinal appearance in school history with a 49-0 victory. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/08/web1_9.1-PP-Mitchell.jpg Point Pleasant’s then senior Cody Mitchell (14) runs into the endzone for one of his four touchdowns in a 2015 contest with Huntington High School — the program secured its third state semifinal appearance in school history with a 49-0 victory. OVP File Photo

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

