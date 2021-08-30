125 additional cases reported over the weekend… Latest school updates

OHIO VALLEY — A total of 125 new COVID-19 cases were reported from over the weekend in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Monday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 47 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

In Mason County, 65 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported on Monday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).

In Meigs County, 13 new COVID-19 cases were reported by ODH on Monday.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH, there have been 2,902 total cases (47 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 178 hospitalizations and 52 deaths. Of the 2,902 cases, 2,520 (20 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 428 cases (9 new), 3 hospitalizations

20-29 —481 cases (10 new), 7 hospitalizations

30-39 — 390 cases (5 new), 6 hospitalizations

40-49 — 442 cases (7 new), 16 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 416 cases (3 new), 23 hospitalizations, 4 deaths

60-69 — 346 cases (6 new), 32 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

70-79 — 235 cases (4 new), 48 hospitalizations, 12 deaths

80-plus — 164 cases (3 new), 43 hospitalizations, 25 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 11,437 (38.25 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 10,357 (34.64 percent of the population).

At the end of last week, Gallipolis City School District confirmed on social media “two student/staff members at Gallia Academy High School and one student/staff member at Washington Elementary have tested positive for COVID.” Later, the district posted “one student/staff member at Green Elementary and one student/staff member at Washington Elementary have tested positive for COVID.”

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH, there have been 1,674 total cases (13 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 88 hospitalizations and 40 deaths. Of the 1,674 cases, 1,517 (11 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 227 cases (3 new), 1 hospitalization

20-29 — 243 cases (3 new), 2 hospitalizations

30-39 — 204 cases (4 new), 4 hospitalizations

40-49 — 247 cases (1 new), 8 hospitalizations

50-59 — 238 cases (1 new), 10 hospitalizations, 1 death

60-69 — 236 cases (1 new), 23 hospitalizations, 6 deaths

70-79 — 172 cases, 22 hospitalizations, 12 deaths

80-plus — 107 cases, 18 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 8,392 (36.64 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 7,633 (33.32 percent of the population).

As of the end of last week, Eastern Local updated it’s COVID-19 dashboard to report two active COVID-19 cases in students and one recovered faculty/staff cases.

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Monday from DHHR, there have been 2,463 cases of COVID-19, in Mason County (2,358 confirmed cases, 105 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 40 deaths. Of those, 65 cases (54 confirmed and 11 probable) were newly reported on Monday.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 30 confirmed cases, 1 probable case

5-11 — 69 confirmed cases (10 new), 6 probable cases (1 new)

12-15 — 90 confirmed cases (6 new), 4 probable cases

16-20 — 169 confirmed cases (8 new), 7 probable cases (2 new)

21-25 — 180 confirmed cases, 8 probable cases

26-30 — 225 confirmed cases (2 new), 13 probable cases (1 new)

31-40 — 380 confirmed cases (4 new), 15 probable cases (1 new)

41-50 — 348 confirmed cases (12 new), 23 probable cases (4 new), 1 death

51-60 — 337 confirmed cases (7 new), 11 probable cases (2 new), 2 deaths

61-70 — 283 confirmed cases (2 new), 5 probable cases, 7 deaths

71+ — 247 confirmed cases (3 new), 12 probable cases, 30 deaths

A total of 9,713 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 36.6 percent of the population, according to DHHR. There have been a total of 17,307 doses administered in Mason County.

Mason County is currently orange on the West Virginia County Alert System.

On Monday, Mason County Schools’ COVID-19 Dashboard reported the following current confirmed active cases (includes both staff and students in totals):

Ashton — 22;

Beale — 2;

New Haven — 2;

Point Pleasant Intermediate — 2;

PPJ/SHS — 9;

Wahama — 2;

Hannan Jr/Sr High —3;

Transportation — 2

Total — 44.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Monday from ODH, there have been 3,091 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 3,399), 104 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 137), 19 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 13) and 0 new deaths (21-day average of 12). (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 6,055,514 (51.80 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 5,594,819 (47.86 percent of the population).

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Monday from DHHR, there have been 188,670 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,141 reported since Friday. There have been a total of 3,074 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 10 since Friday. There are 16,372 active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 11.77 percent and a cumulative positivity rate of 5.19 percent.

As of Monday, statewide, 1,119,637 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (62.5 percent of the population). A total of 50.8 percent of the population, 911,123 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/08/web1_covid-4.jpg

Latest school updates

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.