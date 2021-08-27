Masks return to courthouse Monday

POINT PLEASANT — During the regular Mason County Commission meeting Thursday, it was decided masks would be required in the shared spaces of the courthouse.

The mask mandate will begin for the Mason County Courthouse on Monday, Aug. 30.

“We’ve got the spike of COVID again in the county,” said Sam Nibert, commission president. “My understanding, visiting with Jennifer Thomas [Mason County Health Department] that it’s only going to get worse sometime in the month of September. Hopefully that’s not true, but we have a safety issue for the employees at the courthouse as well as the citizens coming in here.”

Commissioner Tracy Doolittle suggested masks be worn in shared spaces. She said employees are behind barriers but individual offices can decide to implement masks for office employees if necessary.

“I think we ought to put the mask mandate back on anytime we’re in the hall,” Doolittle said. “Everybody is behind barriers, but if they come out from behind their barriers, they should have to wear a mask.”

Every person coming into the courthouse, vaccinated or not, will be required to wear a mask. There will be some masks available at the entrance.

There was discussion on limiting the number of people entering offices but Administrator John Gerlach said he did not think that was necessary at this point.

“The people, like that come into pay their taxes, they’re kind of doing that themselves,” Gerlach said. “They kind of stand out the glass and wait for people [to come out].”

In addition to Nibert, Doolittle and Gerlach, alsa present at the meeting were Commissioner Rick Handley and County Clerk Diana Cromley.

More on the commission meeting in an upcoming edition.

Brittany Hively is a staff reporter at Ohio Valley Publishing. She can be reached at (740) 444-4303.

