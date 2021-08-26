49 new COVID-19 cases reported

OHIO VALLEY — A total of 49 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Thursday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

In Mason County, 23 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported on Thursday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).

In Meigs County, nine new COVID-19 cases were reported by ODH on Thursday.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH, there have been 2,821 total cases (17 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 178 hospitalizations and 51 deaths. Of the 2,821 cases, 2,495 (5 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 407 cases (3 new), 3 hospitalizations

20-29 —468 cases (2 new), 7 hospitalizations

30-39 — 381 cases (3 new), 6 hospitalizations

40-49 — 428 cases (1 new), 16 hospitalizations, 1 death

50-59 — 407 cases (3 new), 23 hospitalizations (2 new), 4 deaths

60-69 — 340 cases (3 new), 32 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

70-79 — 229 cases (2 new), 48 hospitalizations, 12 deaths

80-plus — 161 cases, 43 hospitalizations, 25 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 11,324 (37.88 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 10,264 (34.33 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH, there have been 1,646 total cases (9 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 88 hospitalizations and 40 deaths. Of the 1,646 cases, 1,505(1new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 219 cases (5 new), 1 hospitalization

20-29 — 237 cases, 2 hospitalizations

30-39 — 200 cases (1 new), 4 hospitalizations

40-49 — 243 cases, 8 hospitalizations

50-59 — 236 cases (1 new), 10 hospitalizations, 1 death

60-69 — 232 cases (2 new), 23 hospitalizations, 6 deaths

70-79 — 172 cases, 22 hospitalizations, 12 deaths

80-plus — 107 cases, 18 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 8,304 (36.25 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 7,573 (33.06 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Thursday from DHHR, there have been 2,385 cases of COVID-19, in Mason County (2,292 confirmed cases, 93 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 40 deaths. Of those, 23 cases (22 confirmed and one probable) were newly reported on Thursday.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 30 confirmed cases, 1 probable case

5-11 — 56 confirmed cases (2 new), 6 probable cases (1 new)

12-15 — 83 confirmed cases, 4 probable cases

16-20 — 160 confirmed cases (2 new), 4 probable cases

21-25 — 179 confirmed cases (3 new), 8 probable cases (1 new)

26-30 — 222 confirmed cases, 12 probable cases

31-40 — 373 confirmed cases (6 new), 14 probable cases

41-50 — 335 confirmed cases (5 new), 18 probable cases, 1 death

51-60 — 330 confirmed cases (3 new), 9 probable cases, 2 deaths

61-70 — 281 confirmed cases (1 new), 5 probable cases (1 fewer), 7 deaths

71+ — 243 confirmed cases, 12 probable cases, 30 deaths

A total of 9,643 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 36.4 percent of the population, according to DHHR. There have been a total of 17,158 doses administered in Mason County.

Mason County is currently orange on the West Virginia County Alert System.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Thursday from ODH, there have been 5,395 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 2,902), 182 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 129), 15 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 11) and 0 new deaths (21-day average of 9). (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 6,024,148 (51.54 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 5,565,158 (47.61 percent of the population).

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Thursday from DHHR, there have been 183,354 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,448 reported since Wednesday. There have been a total of 3,049 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 13 since Wednesday. There are 12,736 active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 8.87 percent and a cumulative positivity rate of 5.11 percent.

As of Wednesday, statewide, 1,110,384 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (62.0 percent of the population). A total of 50.6 percent of the population, 906,025 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

