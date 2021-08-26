‘Saturday in the Park’ set

MIDDLEPORT, Ohio — The Riverbend Arts Council will be hosing “Saturday in the Park” this weekend at Dave Diles Park in Middleport.

Music, food, ice cream and vendors will be part of the attractions for those in attendance from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday.

The event is a fundraiser for the arts council, according to member Mary Wise. The council will be holding a Chinese auction of various items and selling food.

“Nonprofits have had a rough time” due to not having the usual fundraisers during the pandemic, Wise said.

Wise said admission to the event in the park is free. In the case of rain during the evening hours, Saturday in the Park will be canceled. Wise said the council does not want to host the event indoors at this time.

Local musician Brent Patterson will be performing in the park from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Patterson performs acoustic music, featuring folk-rock and pop covers from the 1960s through present. Patterson previously told Ohio Valley Publishing he plays “anything from James Taylor, Jimmy Buffett or The Beatles to newer artists like David Gray and Adele.”

Wise said during Patterson’s intermission, River City Players will be performing a few songs from their upcoming performance.

During Saturday in the Park, there will be face panting and art demonstrations. Wise said visitors should bring a lawn chair for the performances.

The Riverbend Arts Council will soon begin tap and ballet classes with Gallia Meigs Performing Arts. There are also monthly painting classes at the council. Class information can be found on the Riverbend Arts Council Facebook page.

Local musician Brent Patterson, pictured, will be performing at Saturday in the Park, this Saturday, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/08/web1_brent-patterson.jpg Local musician Brent Patterson, pictured, will be performing at Saturday in the Park, this Saturday, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

