The Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 of Mason recently made a monetary donation, as well as the donation of an American Flag, to the Mason United Methodist Church. Pictured accepting the donation from Commander Ronie Wheeler, right, is Kathy VanMeter. The church will hold it’s annual Community Ice Cream Social on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. There will be homemade ice cream, desserts, and hotdogs.

