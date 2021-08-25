Connecting with the Chamber

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce held its monthly meeting with lunch and a guest speaker earlier this week but first on the agenda was an announcement canceling the annual awards banquet.

Chamber President Leigh Ann Shepard said the decision to cancel the annual dinner came after a discussion with the health department, where it was suggested based on the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The chamber board is working on ways to honor the award winners in lieu of the dinner, Shepard said.

During announcements Lora Snow, executive director of the Ariel Theater, spoke of the upcoming Ohio Valley Symphony concert, featuring Scott Woodward as the conductor and performance from Elizabeth Pitcairn on the violin. The performance will be held at the Wedge Auditorium at Point Pleasant Jr./Sr/ High School on Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

The chamber welcomed Matt and Jamie Traywick, from Traywick Financial as guest speakers.

The pair spoke mainly on the importance of estate planning and their experience with failure of planning.

Jamie shared the following statistics with the group: 50 percent of Americans age 65 and older, do not have an updated will or advance directives; 32 percent of Americans have not communicated where their will or documents are located; 30% of people do not know if their parents have a will; assets are typically tied up in probate for six months to two years and Millennials have done more estate planning than any other generation after COVID-19 began.

Matt spoke of a motorcycle accident he was involved and the impact it had on him, including preparing for the future. He said it was important to “be good stewards of our family and our time.”

The luncheon was held at the First Church of God and catered by the First Church of God Kitchen Ministry Ladies.

Jamie and Matt Traywick, with Traywick Financial were the guest speakers for the Mason County Chamber of Commerce luncheon held earlier this week.

Financial planning, events discussed

