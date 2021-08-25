Sheriff reports kidnapping, attempted murder investigation underway in Meigs

SALEM CENTER — A news release from Meigs County Sheriff Keith O. Wood states his office is currently investigating a reported kidnapping and attempted murder that allegedly occurred at the Salem Center Cemetery in Salem Center, Ohio in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Aug. 25.

Sheriff Wood states deputies have one person in custody for the reported shooting and that the firearm has been recovered. There is no active threat to the public at this time, the news release further stated.

The victim was flown to Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio and her condition is currently unknown at this time, also according to the news release.

More information will be released as soon as it is available.

