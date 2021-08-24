47 new COVID-19 cases reported in region

OHIO VALLEY — A total of 47 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Tuesday.
In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 31 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
In Mason County, eight additional cases of COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
In Meigs County, eight new COVID-19 cases were reported by ODH on Tuesday.
Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:
Gallia County
According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH, there have been 2,781 total cases (31 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 176 hospitalizations (6 new) and 51 deaths. Of the 2,781 cases, 2,481 (11 new) are presumed recovered.
Case data is as follows:
0-19 — 396 cases (9 new), 3 hospitalizations (1 new)
20-29 —464 cases (5 new), 7 hospitalizations (1 new)
30-39 — 374 cases (4 new), 6 hospitalizations
40-49 — 424 cases (5 new), 16 hospitalizations (1 new), 1 death
50-59 — 403 cases (2 new), 21 hospitalizations (1 new), 4 deaths
60-69 — 334 cases (4 new), 32 hospitalizations (1 new), 8 deaths
70-79 — 225 cases (2 new), 48 hospitalizations (1 new), 12 deaths
80-plus — 161 cases, 43 hospitalizations, 25 deaths
Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:
Vaccines started: 11,239 (37.59 percent of the population)
Vaccines completed: 10,225 (34.20 percent of the population)
Meigs County
According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH, there have been 1,634 total cases (8 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 88 hospitalizations (1 new) and 40 deaths. Of the 1,634 cases, 1,502 (3 new) are presumed recovered.
Case data is as follows:
0-19 — 214 cases (1 new), 1 hospitalization
20-29 — 236 cases (1 new), 2 hospitalizations
30-39 — 198 cases (2 new), 4 hospitalizations
40-49 — 242 cases (2 new), 8 hospitalizations
50-59 — 235 cases, 10 hospitalizations (1 new), 1 death
60-69 — 230 cases (2 new), 23 hospitalizations, 6 deaths
70-79 — 172 cases, 22 hospitalizations, 12 deaths
80-plus — 107 cases, 18 hospitalizations, 20 deaths
Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:
Vaccines started: 8,260 (36.06 percent of the population)
Vaccines completed: 7,529 (32.87 percent of the population)
Mason County
According to the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday from DHHR, there have been 2,343 cases of COVID-19, in Mason County (2,254 confirmed cases, 89 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 40 deaths. Of those, eight cases (six confirmed and two probable) were newly reported on Monday.
Case data is as follows:
0-4 — 30 confirmed cases (1 fewer), 1 probable case
5-11 — 51 confirmed cases, 4 probable cases
12-15 — 83 confirmed cases, 3 probable cases
16-20 — 156 confirmed cases (1 new), 4 probable cases
21-25 — 176 confirmed cases (1 new), 7 probable cases
26-30 — 222 confirmed cases (2 new), 12 probable cases
31-40 — 362 confirmed cases, 14 probable cases (1 new)
41-50 — 327 confirmed cases, 17 probable cases (1 new), 1 death
51-60 — 326 confirmed cases, 9 probable cases, 2 deaths
61-70 — 279 confirmed cases (1 new), 6 probable cases (1 new), 7 deaths
71+ — 242 confirmed cases (2 new), 12 probable cases (1 fewer), 30 deaths
A total of 9,577 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 36.1 percent of the population, according to DHHR. There have been a total of 17,082 doses administered in Mason County.
Mason County is currently gold on the West Virginia County Alert System.
Ohio
According to the 2 p.m. update on Tuesday from ODH, there have been 4,117 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 2,623), 277 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 119), 29 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 11) and 40 new deaths (21-day average of 9). (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)
Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:
Vaccines started: 6,002,058 (51.35 percent of the population)
Vaccines completed: 5,545,643 (47.44 percent of the population)
West Virginia
According to the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday from DHHR, there have been 180,804 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 785 reported since Monday. There have been a total of 3,017 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with one since Monday. There are 10,980 active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 12.76 percent and a cumulative positivity rate of 5.07 percent.
As of Tuesday, statewide, 1,103,689 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (61.6 percent of the population). A total of 50.3 percent of the population, 902,265 individuals have been fully vaccinated.
Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.