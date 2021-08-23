Second “Do it for Babydog” vaccination sweepstakes

CHARLESTON — During Fridays’ briefing, Gov. Jim Justice announced a second round of the “Do it for Babydog” vaccination sweepstakes as the state continues to push the importance of vaccination to the younger population.

“We are trying to incentivize more and more West Virginians to get vaccinated, and especially our younger folks,” Gov. Justice said.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, the giveaway will include the following prizes each week:

Five full-ride scholarships to any higher education institution in West Virginia for individuals age 12 to 25 per week;

One luxury sports car per week;

Four ATV’s, side by side’s, or top of the line zero turn lawn mowers per week;

One custom fishing or pontoon boat per week;

$150,000 toward a dream wedding for 1 West Virginian per week;

Free gas for 10 years for 2 West Virginians per week;

Six season ticket packages to WVU or Marshall sporting events, and

Five season lift tickets to ski resorts in West Virginia.

Award winners will be announced each week over a six-week period.

West Virginians who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine could begin registering for the giveaway on Monday, Aug. 23.

Those who previously registered for the original vaccination sweepstakes will be required to register again.

Registration and sweepstakes rules will be posted to DoItForBabydog.wv.gov this week.

During Fridays’ briefing, Gov. Justice reiterated that he continues to push the CDC, FDA, and the White House for authorization to begin giving an additional dose of vaccine immediately to high-risk individuals in West Virginia.

“West Virginians in long-term care facilities and healthcare settings were some of the first people in the country to get vaccinated and they need the additional dose very soon, we can’t afford to wait until September 10,” Gov. Justice said.

The additional dose will be administered approximately eight months after the second dose of the vaccine. The third dose will be of the same vaccine from the two-dose regimen, and right now only includes Pfizer and Moderna. Last week the CDC and FDA authorized additional doses for people with compromised immune systems.

Free COVID-19 vaccinations remain available to all West Virginians ages 12 and older.

All West Virginians interested in being vaccinated are encouraged to visit Vaccinate.wv.gov or call the West Virginia Vaccine Info Line: 1-833-734-0965. The info line is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Information provided by the office of Gov. Jim Justice.