101 new COVID-19 cases reported in region

OHIO VALLEY — A total of 101 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Monday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 48 new COVID-19 cases, since Friday, on Monday.

In Mason County, 37 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported on Monday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).

In Meigs County, 16 new COVID-19 cases, since Friday, were reported by ODH on Monday.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH, there have been 2,750 total cases (48 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 170 hospitalizations (8 new) and 51 deaths. Of the 2,702 cases, 2,470 (20 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 387 cases (20 new), 2 hospitalizations

20-29 —459 cases (3 new), 6 hospitalizations

30-39 — 370 cases (6 new), 6 hospitalizations

40-49 — 419 cases (12 new), 15 hospitalizations (1 new), 1 death

50-59 — 501 cases (5 new), 20 hospitalizations (1 new), 4 deaths

60-69 — 330 cases, 31 hospitalizations (1 new), 8 deaths

70-79 — 223 cases (3 new), 47 hospitalizations (4 new), 12 deaths

80-plus — 161 cases, 43 hospitalizations (1 new), 25 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 11,196 (37.45 percent of the population)

Vaccines completed: 10,197 (34.11 percent of the population)

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH, there have been 1,626 total cases (16 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 87 hospitalizations and 40 deaths. Of the 1,626 cases, 1,499 (15 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 213 cases (3 new), 1 hospitalization

20-29 — 235 cases (1 new), 2 hospitalizations

30-39 — 196 cases (2 new), 4 hospitalizations

40-49 — 240 cases (2 new), 8 hospitalizations

50-59 — 235 cases (2 new), 9 hospitalizations, 1 death

60-69 — 228 cases (2 new), 23 hospitalizations, 6 deaths

70-79 — 172 cases (4 new), 22 hospitalizations, 12 deaths

80-plus — 107 cases, 18 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 8,241 (35.98 percent of the population)

Vaccines completed: 7,521 (32.83 percent of the population)

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Monday from DHHR, there have been 2,335 cases of COVID-19, in Mason County (2,248 confirmed cases, 87 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 40 deaths. Of those, 37 cases (32 confirmed and five probable) were newly reported on Monday.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 31 confirmed cases (1 new), 1 probable case

5-11 — 51 confirmed cases (2 new), 4 probable cases (1 new)

12-15 — 83 confirmed cases (1 new), 3 probable cases

16-20 — 155 confirmed cases (3 new), 4 probable cases

21-25 — 175 confirmed cases (1 new), 7 probable cases

26-30 — 220 confirmed cases (3 new), 12 probable cases

31-40 — 362 confirmed cases (4 new), 13 probable cases

41-50 — 327 confirmed cases (3 new), 16 probable cases (1 new), 1 death

51-60 — 326 confirmed cases (9 new), 9 probable cases (1 new), 2 deaths

61-70 — 278 confirmed cases (2 new), 5 probable cases (2 new), 7 deaths

71+ — 240 confirmed cases (4 new), 13 probable cases (1 new), 30 deaths

A total of 9,543 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 36.0 percent of the population, according to DHHR. There have been a total of 17,055 doses administered in Mason County.

Mason County is currently gold on the West Virginia County Alert System.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH, there have been 2,775 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 2,511), 136 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 112), 12 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 10) and 0 new deaths (21-day average of 9). (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 5,992,183 (51.26 percent of the population)

Vaccines completed: 5,538,792 (47.38 percent of the population)

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Monday from DHHR, there have been 180,019 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 2,486 reported since Friday. There have been a total of 3,016 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with eight since Friday. There are 10,543 active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 11.44 percent and a cumulative positivity rate of 5.06 percent.

As of Monday, statewide, 1,102,124 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (61.5 percent of the population). A total of 50.3 percent of the population, 901,370 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

