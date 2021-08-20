Mason discusses new ordinance prohibiting fireworks

MASON — The first reading of a new ordinance prohibiting fireworks was held when members of the Mason Town Council held their most recent meeting.

Present were Mayor Kristopher Clark, Recorder Mindy Kearns, and councilmen Steve Ohlinger and Bob Reed. Absent were council members Sarah Stover, Barry Taylor and Jill Nelson.

The ordinance will prohibit the use of fireworks by individuals with the exception of July 2-6 each year. Fireworks cannot be set off during those dates after 11 p.m. or on public property or streets. People setting off the fireworks are responsible for any damage and for cleaning debris.

Larger public displays must be approved by both the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office and the town council, and must be consistent with applicable state rules and regulations. Prohibited fireworks do not include sparklers, ash “snakes” and party poppers.

Also during the meeting, John Jacobs was appointed as the volunteer grant administrator for the town. The mayor said he would like to form a committee to work on various grant applications.

Chris Rizer of Main Street Point Pleasant attended to offer his assistance to the town. Areas would include grants, community development, small business support, and other services.

In other action, the council:

Heard concerns from Larry Daniel regarding water running onto his property during heavy rains, and tree limbs growing into electric lines;

Heard concerns from Frank Reynolds concerning the senior citizen center and lack of services;

Agreed to open the Fifth Street extension;

Voted to purchase signs at the entrances to town and at the end of the bridge;

Approved a spike strip policy as presented by Chief Colton McKinney for the police department; and,

Approved the purchase of five lights for the town hall and two for under the shelters at the park at a total of $217.73.

The next meeting will be Sept. 2 at 6:30 p.m.

