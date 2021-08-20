Local youth recognized at Mason Co. Fair

WVU Extension Agent Lorrie Wright, pictured far right, presents Ben Supple, pictured second from right, with the first place award for top 4-H Exhibitor at the Mason County Fair. Also pictured are fair royalty.

WVU Extension Agent Lorrie Wright, pictured far right, presents Luke Thomas, pictured second from right, with the second place award for top 4-H Exhibitor at the Mason County Fair. Also pictured are fair royalty.

WVU Extension Agent Lorrie Wright, pictured far right, presents Emma Deal, pictured second from right, with the 4-H Donnie Hill Award. Also pictured are fair royalty.

Winner of the Kenneth “Sonny” Fry Memorial Award, senior division, went to Cade Blackshire, pictured here with Fry’s daughter Dena and fair royalty.

Winner of the Kenneth “Sonny” Fry Memorial Award, junior division, went to Abigail Flowers, pictured here with Fry’s daughter Dena and fair royalty.

The Carl Dunham Memorial Award was presented to Jaden Buttrick, pictured alongside members of the Dunham Family with the award’s plaque. Also pictured are fair royalty.

Levi Wright, pictured second from right, was presented with a $500 check from Eastman’s Piggly Wiggly for the born and raised hog award. Also pictured are fair royalty.

Chesnie Brinker, pictured far right, was presented with a $500 check from Bob’s Market & Greenhouses for the born and raised goat award. Also pictured are fair royalty.

Herbert Meadows, pictured far right, was presented with a $500 check from City Ice & Fuel for the born and raised lamb award. Also pictured are fair royalty.

Liam Durst, pictured far right, was presented with a $500 check from Drop Time Properties for the born and raised feeder calf award. Also pictured are fair royalty.

Brayden Staats, pictured second from right, was presented with a $500 check from Pursley Carpentry and J&T Shorthorn for the born and raised heifer award. Also pictured are fair royalty.

Garrett Turley, pictured second from right, was presented with a $1,000 check from Ohio Valley Bank for the born and raised steer award. Also pictured are fair royalty.

Representatives from Ohio Valley Bank are pictured with OVB’s Community First Fair Scholarship winners, starting fourth from left, Hannah Wood, first place; Madilyn Keefer, second place; Kira Henderson, third place; Parker Henderson, fourth place; Levi Wright, alternate.

4-H Advisor Linda Roush, pictured far right, presents Kierstyn Hart, pictured second from right, with the John McCausland Award. Also pictured are fair royalty.

