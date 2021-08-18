OVB expands in Mason Co…. Drive-thru branch opens

POINT PLEASANT — Ohio Valley Bank (OVB) celebrated the opening of a new drive-thru bank in Point Pleasant on Wednesday afternoon with a “money-ribbon cutting.”

The new drive-thru only branch is located along Jackson Avenue.

“Not only does the style of this branch help our business customers, we also expand our footprint in Mason County,” said Mario Liberatore, president of Ohio Valley Bank West Virginia.

The bank used a unique ribbon, covered in $20 bills.

“As a part of our Community First mission here at Ohio Valley Bank, the ribbon we are using today, as you can see, is cash, cash money. The ribbon is a total of $500,” Liberatore said. “After the ceremony, the funds will be presented to the Mason County Community Foundation, which serves all of Mason County to use in their support fund. This organization is very near and dear to our hearts as they tirelessly work to help the local area, to provide more opportunities for all.”

OVB has made a tradition of using the money ribbon and donating the proceeds to a local charity said Bryna Butler, senior vice president of corporate communication.

The bank also has full-service branches in downtown Point Pleasant and the City of Mason in the Bend Area. With such a large area in between, the company felt a middle ground was needed.

“We have a lot of customers, we’ve grown to the largest bank in Mason County,” Liberatore said. “We needed a place on the north end that would make it more convenient for our customers to do business and not have to come all the way downtown.”

The location of the drive-thru branch had previously been used by another bank in the past.

“This became an ideal place for us because it was a branch at one time,” Liberatore said. “It wasn’t quite large enough for us so we had to double it in size. Its just turned out great. It’s perfect for us. You can’t build full-fledged branches all over the place so you just need a convenience facility and that’s what this is. It’s the perfect location for us on the north end of Point Pleasant.”

The drive-thru has three lanes and one ATM lane. The first lane includes a night deposit.

OVB’s President and Chief Operating Officer Larry Miller said the company is proud of the bank’s operations over the last 149 years.

“We’re really proud and thrilled to be able to offer and expand our services to our customers in Mason County,” Miller said. “Thank you for being here and supporting us. This wouldn’t be possible without you all being here today and our loyal customers.”

The new drive-thru location will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until noon.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Ohio Valley Bank uses a money-ribbon for openings and donates the proceeds to a local charity as a part of the company’s “Community First” mission. Pictured from left are Kyla Carpenter, vice president/director of marketing; Corrie Fetty, loan officer Point Pleasant branch; Kathy Bowser, branch operations manager Point Pleasant; Misty Hammond, Mason County Community Foundation; Mario Liberatore, president OVB West Virginia; Calie Lucas, assistant branch operations manager and Larry Miller, president and chief operating officer, OVB. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/08/web1_OVBCut-1.jpg Ohio Valley Bank uses a money-ribbon for openings and donates the proceeds to a local charity as a part of the company’s “Community First” mission. Pictured from left are Kyla Carpenter, vice president/director of marketing; Corrie Fetty, loan officer Point Pleasant branch; Kathy Bowser, branch operations manager Point Pleasant; Misty Hammond, Mason County Community Foundation; Mario Liberatore, president OVB West Virginia; Calie Lucas, assistant branch operations manager and Larry Miller, president and chief operating officer, OVB. Brittany Hively | OVP Ohio Valley Bank staff, community members and the new facility’s construction team — Tommy Mayes of Alltek — gathered to celebrate the new drive-thru branch on Jackson Avenue in Point Pleasant. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/08/web1_OVBLarge-1.jpg Ohio Valley Bank staff, community members and the new facility’s construction team — Tommy Mayes of Alltek — gathered to celebrate the new drive-thru branch on Jackson Avenue in Point Pleasant. Brittany Hively | OVP Ohio Valley Bank presented the Mason County Community Foundation with a $500 donation from the ribbon cutting. From left, are Misty Hammond, Mason County Community Foundation; Mario Liberatore, president OVB West Virginia; Calie Lucas, assistant branch operations manager and Larry Miller, president and chief operating officer, OVB. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/08/web1_OVBsmall-1.jpg Ohio Valley Bank presented the Mason County Community Foundation with a $500 donation from the ribbon cutting. From left, are Misty Hammond, Mason County Community Foundation; Mario Liberatore, president OVB West Virginia; Calie Lucas, assistant branch operations manager and Larry Miller, president and chief operating officer, OVB. Brittany Hively | OVP

Drive-thru branch opens

By Brittany Hively bhively@aimmediamidwest.com

Brittany Hivley is a staff reporter for Ohio Valley Publishing.

Brittany Hivley is a staff reporter for Ohio Valley Publishing.