New Haven votes on utility billing software

NEW HAVEN — The Town of New Haven will soon be using new software for it’s utility billing, it was decided at the most recent council meeting.

Present were Mayor Phil Serevicz, Recorder Becky Benson, and council members Roy Dale Grimm and Steve Carpenter. Absent were council members Colton McKinney, Stephen Ohlinger, Jr., and Jessica Rickard.

Upon a request from the office workers, the council agreed to drop the town’s current utility billing software company and purchase the Muni-Link system. The new software will bill customers for water, sewer and trash service.

According to Teresa Gibbs, office worker, the software will include a web portal that will allow customers to view their bill, usage, payment history and more. The cost will be $8,000 for the initial setup, plus $4,800 annually, which will include unlimited telephone assistance.

Also during the meeting, it was agreed to form a five-person volunteer committee to help plan recreational events, such as at Christmas and the recent back-to-school bash. A motion to hire a part-time recreation manager at minimum wage was tabled until the next meeting.

The mayor applauded Gibbs and Kelly Gilland for their work on the back-to-school event, as well as employee Adam Grimm, who received several business donations.

In other action, the council:

Issued building permits for Jennifer Finnicum, Travis Drive, for repairs, and Steve Smith, First Street, for a roof and siding;

Tabled a request from Tim Roush for reimbursement in the amount of $227.90 for a tire punctured on a town street;

Approved $409 for the police department for supplies, including gloves and drug test kits;

Agreed to contact the West Virginia Division of Highways before making repairs to the ditch line on Seventh Street;

Introduced Brittany Brewer, Contact sexual assault counselor for the area;

Expressed appreciation to Trent Roush of Woodmen of the World for the donation of an American Flag for the community center;

Heard concerns from resident Kathy McGuire regarding campers and using them as permanent residences;

Hired Aaron Woolard to oversee the water department on an as-needed basis at $150 per week;

Heard a report that Ryan Anderson was moved from the police department to the town as a laborer; and,

Heard reports from the mayor on street repair, Hartford and the new water system, an excavator and trailer being purchased through a grant, and an update on the wastewater plant.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

