HARTFORD — August 27 has been designated as “Wahama Lady Falcons Softball Championship Day” in Mason County, it was announced by County Commissioner Rick Handley on Sunday.

The announcement was made during a ceremony at the Falcons’ Hartford field, hosted by Handley and fellow Commissioner Sam Nibert. Commissioner Tracy Doolittle was unable to attend.

The commissioners presented each team member with a certificate of recognition and a copy of the resolution that declared their special day. While reading the resolution, Handley noted all the accomplishments the girls had achieved during the season. He asked them how many times they had been recognized since winning the Class A State Championship.

“I hope you never get tired of being recognized for what you have done,” he told the team.

Noting Wahama was the only softball team in the State of West Virginia with an undefeated season (27-0), he told the girls they will relish the games they played. Also during the ceremony, which was attended by many fans and family members, Handley announced he and wife Tanya will be purchasing a sign for the entrance to the team’s playing field at the end of California Street.

The commissioners joined the girls at the end of the celebration, along with their coaches Chris Noble, Mike Wolfe and Todd Kitchen, for team photos with their state championship trophy.

Commissioners designate Aug. 27 to honor champs

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

