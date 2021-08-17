Posted on by

‘Back-to-School Bash’ starts new year


New Haven hosts students

By Mindy Kearns - Special to OVP

Colton Neal treated the young men who attended the Back-to-School Bash in New Haven Sunday to free haircuts. Children received school supplies, snacks, and even food to take home at the event.

Colton Neal treated the young men who attended the Back-to-School Bash in New Haven Sunday to free haircuts. Children received school supplies, snacks, and even food to take home at the event.


Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

Backpacks and school supplies were given away during the New Haven Back-to-School Bash, held Sunday evening at the fire station. Over a hundred children were on hand to get ready for school, which begins in Mason County on Thursday, as well as to have some last-minute fun.


Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

Becky Benson, left, of City National Bank, is pictured as she gives children prizes after playing a game provided by the bank.


Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

Two inflatables were set up in the New Haven Fire Station to provide children with some last-minute fun before school starts on Thursday.


Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

Lisa Honaker, right, is pictured as she hands a young attendee a bag filled with school supplies at the New Haven Back-to-School Bash Sunday.


Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

Nathan Manuel had a gang of children waiting to get him wet in the dunking booth at New Haven’s Back-to-School Bash. The booth was provided by the Gavin Plant, and was secured by Councilwoman Jessica Rickard.


Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

The New Haven Library gave out lunches for children to take home during the New Haven Back-to-School Bash. Pictured are Pam Thompson, county library director, and her husband, Lou.


Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

Shalyn Greer, right, is shown as she paints a shark on a child’s hand at the New Haven Back-to-School Bash Sunday.


Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

NEW HAVEN — Backpacks, school supplies, food and fun were on tap for children attending the New Haven Back-to-School Bash Sunday evening at the fire station.

The young students made their way from station to station, choosing backpacks and then filling them with goodies supplied by area churches and organizations.

The evening was not all filled with getting ready to return to school, however. There was music, a dunk tank, inflatables, face painting, and games with prizes also awaiting those attending. Pizza, popsicles, popcorn, chips and more were available for snacking.

Colton Neal gave the boys a new haircut free of charge. Various churches, as well as the New Haven Library, gave out food for the children to take home, including large boxes of cereal and lunch items. Each child even received a new pair of socks to give them a good start for the year.

Coley Roush of “Coley’s Corner” collected supplies for the Mason County Animal Shelter during the event. The 10-year-old is known throughout the Bend Area for his passion for animals, and collecting food, blankets, towels and toys for the shelter.

Among those participating with food and games were the Town of New Haven, which sponsored the event, the First Church of God, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Northbend Church, Fairview Bible Church, the New Haven Library and City National Bank. Kelsyn Spencer and Aleisia Barnitz provided music, Shalyn Greer and Peyton Ingels did face painting, and Nathan Manuel manned the dunking booth provided by Gavin Plant and secured by Jessica Rickard.

Other sponsors were New Haven Marathon, New Haven Dollar General, Thompson’s Hardware, The Hut, Body Barn, Smith-Capehart American Legion Post 140, Hartford Auto Glass, Bend Area C.A.R.E., Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926, Rio Bravo, Auto Options, Poor Boys, Sassafras Tire, and Fast-4-U.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Colton Neal treated the young men who attended the Back-to-School Bash in New Haven Sunday to free haircuts. Children received school supplies, snacks, and even food to take home at the event.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/08/web1_8.18-Bash-1.jpgColton Neal treated the young men who attended the Back-to-School Bash in New Haven Sunday to free haircuts. Children received school supplies, snacks, and even food to take home at the event. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

Backpacks and school supplies were given away during the New Haven Back-to-School Bash, held Sunday evening at the fire station. Over a hundred children were on hand to get ready for school, which begins in Mason County on Thursday, as well as to have some last-minute fun.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/08/web1_8.18-Bash-2.jpgBackpacks and school supplies were given away during the New Haven Back-to-School Bash, held Sunday evening at the fire station. Over a hundred children were on hand to get ready for school, which begins in Mason County on Thursday, as well as to have some last-minute fun. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

Becky Benson, left, of City National Bank, is pictured as she gives children prizes after playing a game provided by the bank.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/08/web1_8.18-Bash-3.jpgBecky Benson, left, of City National Bank, is pictured as she gives children prizes after playing a game provided by the bank. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

Two inflatables were set up in the New Haven Fire Station to provide children with some last-minute fun before school starts on Thursday.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/08/web1_8.18-Bash-4.jpgTwo inflatables were set up in the New Haven Fire Station to provide children with some last-minute fun before school starts on Thursday. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

Lisa Honaker, right, is pictured as she hands a young attendee a bag filled with school supplies at the New Haven Back-to-School Bash Sunday.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/08/web1_8.18-Bash-5.jpgLisa Honaker, right, is pictured as she hands a young attendee a bag filled with school supplies at the New Haven Back-to-School Bash Sunday. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

Nathan Manuel had a gang of children waiting to get him wet in the dunking booth at New Haven’s Back-to-School Bash. The booth was provided by the Gavin Plant, and was secured by Councilwoman Jessica Rickard.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/08/web1_8.18-Bash-6.jpgNathan Manuel had a gang of children waiting to get him wet in the dunking booth at New Haven’s Back-to-School Bash. The booth was provided by the Gavin Plant, and was secured by Councilwoman Jessica Rickard. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

The New Haven Library gave out lunches for children to take home during the New Haven Back-to-School Bash. Pictured are Pam Thompson, county library director, and her husband, Lou.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/08/web1_8.18-Bash-7.jpgThe New Haven Library gave out lunches for children to take home during the New Haven Back-to-School Bash. Pictured are Pam Thompson, county library director, and her husband, Lou. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

Shalyn Greer, right, is shown as she paints a shark on a child’s hand at the New Haven Back-to-School Bash Sunday.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/08/web1_8.18-Bash-8.jpgShalyn Greer, right, is shown as she paints a shark on a child’s hand at the New Haven Back-to-School Bash Sunday. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy
New Haven hosts students

By Mindy Kearns

Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.