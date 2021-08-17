‘Back-to-School Bash’ starts new year

NEW HAVEN — Backpacks, school supplies, food and fun were on tap for children attending the New Haven Back-to-School Bash Sunday evening at the fire station.

The young students made their way from station to station, choosing backpacks and then filling them with goodies supplied by area churches and organizations.

The evening was not all filled with getting ready to return to school, however. There was music, a dunk tank, inflatables, face painting, and games with prizes also awaiting those attending. Pizza, popsicles, popcorn, chips and more were available for snacking.

Colton Neal gave the boys a new haircut free of charge. Various churches, as well as the New Haven Library, gave out food for the children to take home, including large boxes of cereal and lunch items. Each child even received a new pair of socks to give them a good start for the year.

Coley Roush of “Coley’s Corner” collected supplies for the Mason County Animal Shelter during the event. The 10-year-old is known throughout the Bend Area for his passion for animals, and collecting food, blankets, towels and toys for the shelter.

Among those participating with food and games were the Town of New Haven, which sponsored the event, the First Church of God, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Northbend Church, Fairview Bible Church, the New Haven Library and City National Bank. Kelsyn Spencer and Aleisia Barnitz provided music, Shalyn Greer and Peyton Ingels did face painting, and Nathan Manuel manned the dunking booth provided by Gavin Plant and secured by Jessica Rickard.

Other sponsors were New Haven Marathon, New Haven Dollar General, Thompson’s Hardware, The Hut, Body Barn, Smith-Capehart American Legion Post 140, Hartford Auto Glass, Bend Area C.A.R.E., Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926, Rio Bravo, Auto Options, Poor Boys, Sassafras Tire, and Fast-4-U.

New Haven hosts students

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

