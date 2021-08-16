Competing at ‘Nationals’

GALLIPOLIS — A local team member of the Willpower Tumbling Team recently competed at the United States Trampoline and Tumbling Association (USTA) in Rochester, Minn., taking home national honors.

Olivia Harrison received a fifth place award on the Rod Floor exercise at the nationals competition. Harrison also won the National Trampoline and Tumbling Judges’ Committee Scholarship.

Other scholarships Harrison was awarded include the Dennis Harget Scholarship, Down Cooley Scholarship and Senior USTA Scholarship.

Harrison said she completed her tumbling career with 15 National Top 10 Trophies, three National Runner-up Trophies, a Junior Olympic Bronze Medal, 16 State Championship titles, three High-Point Awards, 41 First-Place Awards and a resolution given at the Ohio Statehouse.

“Since this was my last nationals and last competition ever, it was definitely a very bittersweet week,” Harrison said. “My final salute was very emotional for me because I had finally come to the realization of ‘this is it.’”

Harrison said although she is finished tumbling, she plans to “be on the other side of the scoring table” and judge competitions this fall.

Harrison was coached at Willpower Tumbling by Debbie Barber, Jeremy Kroll, Josh McCoy, and Tyler Kroll. Harrison said she has been on the Willpower team for 12 years.

“Tumbling has been one of the best parts of my life,” Harrison said. “I have met so many people that I now call my friends and have gotten to explore many places in the U.S. I will be forever grateful for all of my coaches and everyone who has helped me accomplish all I have.”

