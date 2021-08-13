Community briefs

Editor’s note: Email community meetings and announcements to pprnews@aimmediamidwest.com for consideration of free publication.

Card Shower

Margie Rodgers will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Aug. 23. Cards can be sent to 6634 St. Rt. Kanawha Valley Rd, Henderson, WV 25104.

Honoring Lady Falcons

HARTFORD — The Mason County Commission will be honoring the Wahama Lady Falcon Softball Team with a resolution on Aug. 15, 4 p.m., at the softball field in Hartford. In case of rain, the event will be held at the shelter at Riverside Golf Course. The team had a perfect 27-0 record and won the West Virginia Class A State Championship.

GOP meeting

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Republican Executive Committee will be holding its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 17 from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the American Legion in Point Pleasant. All Mason County Republicans are welcome to attend. These meetings are scheduled to occur every third Tuesday of the month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the American Legion through the end of 2021. You can also follow the group on Facebook at Mason County WV Republican Party or visit masongop.org.

Friendly Fifties Luncheon

GALLIPOLIS FERRY — The Friendly Fifties luncheon will be at noon, Thursday, Aug. 19 at Faith Gospel church in Gallipolis Ferry . Everyone is welcome.