Board of Ed. approves agenda items

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education approved personnel matters during its meeting on Tuesday.

Present during the meeting were board members Dale Shobe, Rhonda Tennant, Ashley Cossin, Meagan Bonecutter and Jared Billings.

The board approved the out of state request for Patty Blake, Counselor, Hannan Jr/Sr High, to attend a National Drop Out Prevention Center Conference in Orlando, Fla., October 10-12, 2021, at no cost to the board.

The board approved the following policies: Policy #2452-Extended Learning Opportunities (ELOs); Policy #3433-Vacation; Policy #4433-Vacation; Policy #5113.02-School Choice Options; Policy #2370.01-Virtual Instruction, on a five day review and comment period.

In professional personnel matters, the board approved the following items: resignation of Madeline Hill, Social Worker, Central Office Itinerant, effective August 2, 2021; resignation of Sarah Starcher, Special Education Teacher, Roosevelt Elementary, effective August 3, 2021; transfer of Sheena Buck to Third Grade Teacher, New Haven Elementary; employment of Alexa Toth, First Grade Teacher, Point Pleasant Primary School; employment of Laryssa Howell, First Grade Teacher, Roosevelt Elementary; employment of Sharon Hall, Meredith Moore, and Cynthia Spradling, as Substitute Teachers; Mutual Agreement of Olivia Deweese, Fourth Grade Teacher, Roosevelt Elementary, to Third Grade Teacher; Mutual Agreement of Joanne Nine, Fifth Grade Teacher, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, to Third Grade Teacher, Point Pleasant Intermediate School; Mutual Agreement of Angela Roach, Third Grade Teacher, Roosevelt Elementary, to Fourth Grade Teacher, Roosevelt Elementary; resignation of Robin Casto, Interventionist, Roosevelt Elementary, effective August 5, 2021; resignation of Amanda Koerber, 3rd Grade Teacher, Ashton Elementary, effective August 9, 2021; resignation of Brooke Neal, VoAg Teacher, Wahama Jr/Sr High, effective August 9, 2021; and resignation of Heather Rider, Title l Teacher, Beale Elementary, effective August 6, 2021.

The board approved the employment of Leah Hatfield, ECCAT/Aide, Roosevelt Elementary, effective August 16, 2021.

The board approved the Pre-K Collaborative Agreement between Mason County Board of Education and Magic Years, for one (1) classroom, effective for the 2020/21 school year. Preschool Funds will be the funding source.

The board approved the Contract between Mason County Board of Education and Pidgin Hands LLC, to provide services as a Sign Language Interpreter for the 2021/22 school year (until June 30, 2022), Special Education Funds will be the funding source.

The board approved the ratification of orders issued, transfers and supplements in the total amount of $270,180.58.

The board approved a check to board member Cossin for $469.14. Cossin abstained from voting.

The next meeting for the Mason County Board of Education is set for Aug. 24 at 6 p.m.