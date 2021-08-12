Delta variant identified in Mason County… 19 new cases reported in OVP area

OHIO VALLEY — A total of 19 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Thursday, including the first confirmed case of the Delta variant in Mason County.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported one case of the Delta variant in Mason County on Thursday. In the latest DHHR update, there were also three cases of the Alpha (UK) variant and one case of the Gamma (Brazil) variant.

“Over the last few weeks, we have seen an increase in COVID cases,” said Jennifer Thomas, RN and Nursing Director/Administrator and the Mason County Health Department. “We now have a confirmed case of the Delta variant in Mason County. We would like to remind citizens to continue to be proactive, wear their masks, wash their hands, stay home if they are sick and get their COVID vaccine. COVID vaccines are still available at the Mason County Health Department.”

COVID-19 vaccines for ages 12 and older are also available at the Gallia and Meigs County Health Departments, as well as many local pharmacies and healthcare providers.

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from the Ohio Department of Health, there have been 2,605 total cases (9 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 163 hospitalizations and 51 deaths. Of the 2,605 cases, 2,418 (4 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 347 cases, 2 hospitalizations

20-29 —439 cases (2 new), 6 hospitalizations

30-39 — 346 cases (1 new), 6 hospitalizations

40-49 — 391 cases (1 new), 14 hospitalizations, 1 death

50-59 — 383 cases (3 new), 19 hospitalizations, 4 deaths

60-69 — 324 cases (2 new), 30 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

70-79 — 215 cases, 44 hospitalizations, 12 deaths

80-plus — 160 cases, 42 hospitalizations, 25 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 10,818 (36.18 percent of the population)

Vaccines completed: 9,990 (33.41 percent of the population)

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from the Ohio Department of Health, there have been 1,572 total cases (4 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 87 hospitalizations and 40 deaths. Of the 1,568 cases, 1,462 (3 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 206 cases, 1 hospitalization

20-29 — 225 cases, 2 hospitalizations

30-39 — 190 cases (1 new), 4 hospitalizations

40-49 — 233 cases (2 new), 8 hospitalizations

50-59 — 226 cases, 9 hospitalizations, 1 death

60-69 — 222 cases, 23 hospitalizations, 6 deaths

70-79 — 164 cases (1 new), 22 hospitalizations, 12 deaths

80-plus — 106 cases, 18 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 8,090 (35.32 percent of the population)

Vaccines completed: 7,404 (32.32 percent of the population)

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Thursday from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there have been 2,215 cases of COVID-19, in Mason County (2,147 confirmed cases, 68 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 38 deaths. Of those, six cases (all confirmed) were newly reported on Thursday.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 27 confirmed cases (1 new), 1 probable case

5-11 — 50 confirmed cases (1 fewer), 2 probable cases

12-15 — 75 confirmed cases, 3 probable cases

16-20 — 147 confirmed cases, 4 probable cases

21-25 — 166 confirmed cases (3 new), 7 probable cases

26-30 — 207 confirmed cases, 10 probable cases

31-40 — 346 confirmed cases (2 new), 10 probable cases

41-50 — 316 confirmed cases (1 new), 13 probable cases, 1 death

51-60 — 307 confirmed cases (1 new), 6 probable cases, 2 deaths

61-70 — 269 confirmed cases (1 new), 4 probable cases, 6 deaths

71+ — 237 confirmed cases (1 fewer), 9 probable cases, 29 deaths

A total of 9,263 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 34.9 percent of the population, according to DHHR. There have been a total of 16,608 doses administered in Mason County.

Mason County is currently yellow on the West Virginia County Alert System.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update from the Ohio Department of Health, there have been 3,272 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 1,546), 130 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 78), 13 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 8) and zero new deaths (21-day average of 6).

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 5,883,263 (50.33 percent of the population)

Vaccines completed: 5,452,982 (46.65 percent of the population)

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Thursday from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there have been 171,707 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 505 reported in the previous 24 hours. There have been a total of 2,975deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with one in the past 24 hours. There are 5,076 active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 5.28 and a cumulative positivity rate of 4.96 percent.

Statewide, 1,079,557 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (60.2 percent of the population). A total of 49.7 percent of the population, 890,064 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this story.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

19 new cases reported in OVP area