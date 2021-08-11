The young royals

POINT PLEASANT — Livestock shows, the pretty baby contest, the Lip Sync Battle and the Beatles tribute band Beatlemania Magic, are all on today’s Mason County Fair schedule.

Earlier this week, the fair’s youngest royals were chosen and included the 2021 Little Miss Mason County Sara Stone and 2021 Little Mr. Mason County Levi Blain.

In addition, making up the royal court of young fair ambassadors were Little Mr. Second Runner-Up Joseph Durst and Little Mr. Third Runner-Up Trey Arbogast; as well as Little Miss Second Runner-Up Victoria Rainey and Little Miss Third Runner-Up Nora Watterson.

The annual contest is organized by the GFWC Point Pleasant Junior Women’s Club. The club is also behind tonight’s fair favorite, the pretty baby contest, which gets underway at 6 p.m. Late registration for the contest is open from 5 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. today but you must be in line by 5:20 p.m. A late registration fee of $5 will be added to the $15 entry fee. Early registration forms had to be postmarked by Aug. 9. All applicants must be residents of Mason County. The contest is open to children ages zero-four years old, with the competition having nine total age classes.

Today’s full fair schedule (Aug. 12):

9 a.m. Fair Opens;

9 a.m. Pet Parade (Show Ring);

9:50 a.m. Youngun’s Calf Show;

10 a.m. Open Beef Cattle Show;

10 a.m. Junior Beef Show;

Noon Paper Airplane Toss (Inside Stage);

1 p.m. Pedal Tractor Pull (Inside Stage);

2 p.m. Seed Spitting (Outside Show Ring);

2 p.m. Mason County Special Needs Goat Show (Show Ring);

5 p.m. Market Steer Show (Livestock Arena);

5 p.m. John McCausland Award;

6 p.m. Pretty Baby Contest;

6 p.m. Terry Lynn Williamson Memorial Award;

7 p.m. Junior and Open Dairy Show;

7:30 p.m. Lip Sync Battle (Main Stage);

8 p.m. Wheel Barrel Race;

8:30 p.m. Beatlemania Magic (Main Stage);

11 p.m. Gates Close.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/08/web1_8.12-Littles.jpg Mason Co. Fair Photographer Ed Lowe | Courtesy https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/08/web1_8.11-Littles-2.jpg Sara Stone and Levi Blain, pictured, were chosen as the 2021 Little Miss and Little Mr. Mason County, respectively, at this week's Mason County Fair. Mason Co. Fair Photographer Ed Lowe | Courtesy

Today at the Mason Co. Fair